The Flower of the Apple Tree by Dóra Szűcs

BUDAPEST: The Romantic film The Flower of the Apple Tree / Az almafa virága directed by Dóra Szűcs will be released in Hungary by Vertigo Media on 16 February 2023. The first Hungarian/Vietnamese coproduction was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Set in contemporary Hungary and Vietnam, as well as in the 70s, the script written by Dóra Szűcs and Dang Thanh Binh tells the intertwining love stories of two couples.

The main characters are played by Nari Nguyen, Balázs Koltai-Nagy, András Sütő, Jázmin Juhász, Tamás Dunai and Péter Kálloy Molnár.

The film is produced by Lea György and Anna Sípos through Hungary’s Solve Art in coproduction with Song Ha Film and Ho Chi Minh City Film Association, both from Vietnam.