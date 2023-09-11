FESTIVALS: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Wins 2023 CineFest Miskolc IFF

MISKOLC: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani received the main award, Imre Pressburger Prize at the 19th edition of the CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival , held 1 – 9 September 2023.

The Grand Prize Zukor Adolf Award went to Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki.

Hungarian director Tamás Almási was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the French actor Jean-Marc Barr, who presided over the jury, received the Ambassador of European Cinema Award.

The official programme of the festival also included the regular sections Open Eye, Shorts, Cinenewwave and CineDocs. Films from Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema (“Making Waves”), a touring film programme presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, also screened in Miskolc.

Among the professional programmes of the festival was the panel Film, web 2.0 and web.3.0 – The relationship between audiovisual innovation and the metaverse.

This year’s CineFest was the most visited so far with more than 9,000 tickets sold and 15,000 participants including the audience at the free screenings and the participants in the professional programmes.

WINNERS:

Imre Pressburger Prize:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Grand Prize Zukor Adolf Award:

Fallen Leaves (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Hungarian director Tamás Almási

Ambassador of European Cinema Award:

French actor Jean-Marc Barr