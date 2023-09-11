FESTIVALS: Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry Wins 2023 CineFest Miskolc IFF

The Grand Prize Zukor Adolf Award went to Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki.
Hungarian director Tamás Almási was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the French actor Jean-Marc Barr, who presided over the jury, received the Ambassador of European Cinema Award.
The official programme of the festival also included the regular sections Open Eye, Shorts, Cinenewwave and CineDocs. Films from Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema (“Making Waves”), a touring film programme presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, also screened in Miskolc.
Among the professional programmes of the festival was the panel Film, web 2.0 and web.3.0 – The relationship between audiovisual innovation and the metaverse.
This year’s CineFest was the most visited so far with more than 9,000 tickets sold and 15,000 participants including the audience at the free screenings and the participants in the professional programmes.
WINNERS:
Imre Pressburger Prize:
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Grand Prize Zukor Adolf Award:
Fallen Leaves (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Hungarian director Tamás Almási
Ambassador of European Cinema Award:
French actor Jean-Marc Barr