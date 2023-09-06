FESTIVALS: Budapest Classics Film Marathon 2023 Ready to Kick Off

BUDAPEST: The 6th edition of the Budapest Classics Film Marathon , organised by the National Film Institute – Hungary, will screen over 100 films in various locations in Budapest from 12 to 17 September 2023.

The event will also include the Budapest Classics Lab 2023, an industry programme hosted by the French Institute 13 – 15 September 2023, which will gather lectures, talks, masterclasses, book launches with leading film archivists and film professionals from around the world on the latest film archive projects and research.

Budapest Classics Film Marathon will take place at the Toldi cinema, the Uránia National Film Theatre, the French Institute, in Szent István Square and at Budapest Music Center.