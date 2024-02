BUDAPEST: The historical drama Nuremberg directed by James Vanderbilt and starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon will start shooting in Hungary in March 2024.

Russell Crowe will play Hermann Göring and Rami Malek will be the U.S. army psychiatrist Douglas M. Kelley, assigned to ensure that the captives, including Göring, are fit for the war crimes trials at Nuremberg.

The production will explore a new aspect of the Nuremberg Trials, through unique access to Kelley’s papers and medical records, according to Budapest Reporter.

No information about the Hungarian company providing servicing has been issued so far.