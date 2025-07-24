National Film Institute - Hungary Launches Grants for Film Professionals

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute - Hungary ( NFI ) has launched a grant programme for local film professionals who are already admitted in international training programmes or workshops.

The programme has a total budget of 50,247 EUR / 20 m HUF, with a maximum of 2,512 EUR / 1 m HUF available per applicant for tuition, accommodation, and travel expenses.

“The National Film Institute places great emphasis on the development of the Hungarian film industry and film culture, and on the training of future film professionals, which is the aim of its training programmes and applications. The NFI Training Directorate considers the supply of professionals and the sustainability of our film industry to be a priority area”, reads a press release.