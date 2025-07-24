Montenegrin Contemporary Films Available on MNE Play

PODGORICA: Public Media Service of Radio Television of Montenegro is now offering contemporary Montenegrin films on its OTT service, the MNE Play platform. This is the first initiative of this kind in Montenegro.

The initiative represents a significant step in the promotion and preservation of domestic film art, as well as improving the accessibility of Montenegrin cultural creativity to both the domestic audience and the diaspora, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The list includes 22 films recently produced and of different genres, directed by Gojko Berkuljan, Zoran Marković, Marija Perović, Branko Baletić, Nemanja Bečanović, Draško Đurović, Pavel Simonović, Ivan Marinović , Nikola Mijović and Vlastimir Sudar, Aleksa Stefan Radunović, Željko Sošić, Ivana Ćetković, Branislav Milatović, Miloš Pušonjić, Mladen Vujačić, Dušan Kasalica, Senad Šahmanović, and Andro Martinović.

The films will be available for the next five years HERE.