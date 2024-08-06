Canal+ Launches Branded Streaming Service in Hungary

In 2025, Canal+ will provide its Hungarian customers with a branded Canal+ app, mixing live TV and streaming by grouping in one platform local and international linear TV channels and a variety of films and series of all genres with a European DNA.

In addition to the direct marketing of its platform, Canal+ will partner with Hungarian telco 4iG to expand the launch and the distribution of its offer to 4iG’s customers in 2025. Canal+ will also transfer its B2B activities and Direct One DTH portfolio to 4iG, which will keep servicing the customers through their satellite platform.

Recently, Canal+ has launched in various European countries including Slovakia and the Czech Republic.