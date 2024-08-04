Hulu Series Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror Story Set to Shoot in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The limited series Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror Story starring Grace Van Patten will be shot in Hungary, Canada and Italy in 2024.

Based on the real case of Amanda Knox, who spent four years in an Italian prison for the wrongful conviction of murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, the series is produced for Hulu by The Littlefield Company and Alt Ending Productions, according to Budapest Reporter.

Having showrunner KJ Steinberg at the helm, the series is written by Mary Laws, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz and Wes Taylor.

The filming dates and the Hungarian production company involved in the production have not yet been disclosed. It is expected that the project will benefit from the 30% local tax rebate.