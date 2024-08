SZEGED: A new season of the CBS’ series FBI: International will start shooting in Szeged, Hungary in September 2024. Three years ago, in the first season of the series, Szeged stood in for Madrid.

Local media reports that advertisements for hiring extras have been published as the filming is due to start on 2 September 2024.

The fourth season of the American police procedural series FBI: International will have its premiere in October 2024.

So far, the series has also been shot in Budapest (serviced by Pioneer Pictures), Pula (serviced by Croatia’s Embassy Studio) and Prague (serviced by Pioneer Stillking Films).