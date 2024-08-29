Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for Hungarian Independent Film Lesson Learned

BUDAPEST: The independent Hungarian film Lesson Learned directed by Bálint Szimler and involving 10 production companies and 19 producers received 5,317 EUR / 2.09 m HUF through a crowdfunding campaign organised on the platform brancskozosseg.hu. The funding was needed for a 35 mm copy that will be used at a special pre-premiere at the Uránia National Film Theater on 4 September 2024.

All the supporters were invited to the avant-première of the film, which will be theatrically released by Mozinet on 19 September 2024.

The 10 year-old hero of Bálint Szimler’s debut feature is starting a new life in Budapest, having relocated from Berlin. Palkó struggles to adapt to a new educational system and his problems are only understood by his young teacher, Juci, who attempts to challenge the outdated methods at her workplace.

Paul Mátis and Anna Mészöly play the main characters.

As the film was funded entirely independently, the creators started a fundraising campaign and to their surprise the fans donated twice as much money as needed in just one day.

"All contributors (crew members, actors, rental companies, etc.) agreed to participate in the creation of the film for free or for a nominal amount of money due to the pressing actualities of the film's theme and Bálint's sensitive approach,” producer Gábor Osváth wrote on the fundraising site brancskozosseg.hu.

Lesson Learned is produced by Gábor Osváth through Boddah and Zoltán Mártonffy through CineSuper, in coproduction with Júlia Berkes and Viktória Petrányi through Proton Cinema, Patricia D’Intino through GoodKids, Ferenc Pusztai through KMH Film and Gábor Ferenczy through FocusFox.

Also involved in the film’s coproduction were executive producers Gábor Kovács and Ági Pataki from Filmpartners, Ilona Antal, Ildikó Kemény and Eleonóra Peták from Pioneer Pictures, and László Dreissiger, Péter Juhász and Dániel Blik from 235 Productions, while the film’s associate producers are Miklós Kázmér and Ádám Felszeghy Ádám from Umbrella, together with Inez Mátis and Hermina Fátyol.

U.S.-based Hungarian cinematographer Marcell Rév, who is a frequent collaborator of Bálint Szimler, returned to Hungary to shoot the film.