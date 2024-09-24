Inspector Maigret and Uma Thurman Catch up with Budapest

The Hungarian capital stands in for Paris in the first contemporary TV adaptation of Georges Simenon’s novels about Inspector Maigret, which is currently filming in Budapest.
The 6-episode miniseries is directed by Patrick Harbinson, Faye Gilbert and David Evans, and produced by Playground for MASTERPIECE.
The action-thriller Ballerina Overdrive is rumoured to already be shooting in Budapest since August 2024, although no official announcements have been made yet.
The film directed by Vicky Jewson is a survival story about a group of young dancers whose bus breaks down and who find themselves threatened in a remote inn.
The film is produced by 87North, Gulfstream Pictures, The Veterans, and CAA Media Finance