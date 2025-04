BUDAPEST: Young Hungarian animator/director Flóra Anna Buda is among the six talents selected for the 49th session of La Résidence du Festival de Cannes.

From 15 March to 31 July 2025, they will reside in Paris, where they will benefit from a personalised screenwriting residency programme and a collective programme of meetings with film professionals, according to a press release.

The other young directors selected are Andrea Gatopoulos, Xiwen Cong, Simon Maria Kubiena, Constance Tsang and Rodrigo Ribeyro.