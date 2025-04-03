Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025 Announces Programme

ŽILINA: The 18th edition of the Fest Anča International Animation Festival brings a fresh selection of the most intriguing, diverse, and offbeat animations from 24 to 29 June 2025 in Žilina, Slovakia. The main theme of this edition is Our Bodies.

A record-breaking 1,800 short animated films from 83 countries were submitted, of which 218 were chosen for the official selection. The main competition consists of 36 films, of which 13 are student films.

The films that win the Anča Award for Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short are automatically eligible for consideration in the Oscar® Best Animated Short Film Competition.

Student works from the Slovak Academy of Performing Arts, FAMU in Prague, and the Dutch Design Academy Eindhoven dominate the Slovak film competition’s eight films..

The animated music video competition, the festival’s most popular section, includes 15 productions from around the world, while the children’s competition will present six short films.

The festival’s sidebar sections will screen short films from around the world, animated documentaries, films for children and non-narrative animations, among others. The most sophisticated films can be found in the Anča in Wonderland section, which takes audiences down a rabbit hole of absurdity, wit, and bizarre creativity, while Anča in Mordor swaps laughter for fear, discomfort, and spreading mould. Extremely Short Section of Extremely Short Films features films under one-minute.

The Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, LITA Fund and SPP Foundation.

FILMS COMPETING FOR THE ANČA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SHORT AND BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT (*s = student film):

Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

Number 32. Giant Fish (s) (South Korea)

Directed by Seunghyun Si

I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva

Reborn with You (South Korea)

Directed by Inju Park

MIMT (USA)

Directed by Ted Wiggin

A Visualization of a Cut (Denmark)

Directed by Claudia Munksgaard-Palmqvist

Lights, Haze (s) (Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Georgia)

Directed by Tata Managadze

Carrottica (s) (Germany)

Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman

I Am a Flower (s) (Germany)

Directed by Ariel Victor Arthanto

Pear Garden (s) (Germany)

Directed by Shadab Shayegan

Percebes (Portugal, France)

Directed by Alexandra Ramires, Laura Goncalves

Stone of Destiny (s) (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Černa

S The Wolf (France)

Directed by Sameh Alaa

Ordinary Life (France, Japan)

Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri

Off-Time (USA, Japan)

Directed by Nata Metlukh

Mother's Child (s) (the Netherlands)

Directed by Naomi Noir

The Painting (Canada)

Directed by Michele Lemieux

The Exploding Girl (France)

Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Confetti (USA)

Directed by Amanda Therese Bonaiuto

Aquatic (Iran)

Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi

Swifts (s) (Estonia)

Directed by Ada Napiorkowski

A Flame the Colour of Air (Canada)

Directed by Emily Pelstring

Extremely Short (Japan)

Directed by Koji Yamamura

Aferrado (Mexico)

Directed by Esteban Azuela

Supersilly (France)

Directed by Veronica Martiradonna

SKRFF (Austria)

Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher

Yapolaponky (s) (Japan)

Directed by Masataka Kihara

Hide and Seek (s) (UK)

Directed by Junjie Xu

Drizzle in (Canada, Hong Kong)

Directed by Johnson Ivan Li

Voiceless (Switzerland)

Directed by Samuel Patthey

Luz Diabla (Argentina, Canada)

Directed by Gervasio Canda, Paula Boffo, Patricio Plaza

On Hold (Switzerland)

Directed by Delia Hess

Esca (s) (France, Belgium)

Directed by Felice Ronzon

I Am Here (s) (the Netherlands)

Directed by Cheyenne Goudswaard

Words of Her (s) (USA)

Directed by Charlene Xu

Click HERE to see the full selection.