Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025 Announces Programme

A record-breaking 1,800 short animated films from 83 countries were submitted, of which 218 were chosen for the official selection. The main competition consists of 36 films, of which 13 are student films.
The films that win the Anča Award for Best Animated Short and Best Slovak Animated Short are automatically eligible for consideration in the Oscar® Best Animated Short Film Competition.
Student works from the Slovak Academy of Performing Arts, FAMU in Prague, and the Dutch Design Academy Eindhoven dominate the Slovak film competition’s eight films..
The animated music video competition, the festival’s most popular section, includes 15 productions from around the world, while the children’s competition will present six short films.
The festival’s sidebar sections will screen short films from around the world, animated documentaries, films for children and non-narrative animations, among others. The most sophisticated films can be found in the Anča in Wonderland section, which takes audiences down a rabbit hole of absurdity, wit, and bizarre creativity, while Anča in Mordor swaps laughter for fear, discomfort, and spreading mould. Extremely Short Section of Extremely Short Films features films under one-minute.
The Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2025 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, LITA Fund and SPP Foundation.
FILMS COMPETING FOR THE ANČA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SHORT AND BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT (*s = student film):
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
Number 32. Giant Fish (s) (South Korea)
Directed by Seunghyun Si
I Died in Irpin (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasiia Falileieva
Reborn with You (South Korea)
Directed by Inju Park
MIMT (USA)
Directed by Ted Wiggin
A Visualization of a Cut (Denmark)
Directed by Claudia Munksgaard-Palmqvist
Lights, Haze (s) (Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Georgia)
Directed by Tata Managadze
Carrottica (s) (Germany)
Directed by Daniel Sterlin-Altman
I Am a Flower (s) (Germany)
Directed by Ariel Victor Arthanto
Pear Garden (s) (Germany)
Directed by Shadab Shayegan
Percebes (Portugal, France)
Directed by Alexandra Ramires, Laura Goncalves
Stone of Destiny (s) (Czech Republic)
Directed by Julie Černa
S The Wolf (France)
Directed by Sameh Alaa
Ordinary Life (France, Japan)
Directed by Yoriko Mizushiri
Off-Time (USA, Japan)
Directed by Nata Metlukh
Mother's Child (s) (the Netherlands)
Directed by Naomi Noir
The Painting (Canada)
Directed by Michele Lemieux
The Exploding Girl (France)
Directed by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
Confetti (USA)
Directed by Amanda Therese Bonaiuto
Aquatic (Iran)
Directed by Shiva Sadegh Asadi
Swifts (s) (Estonia)
Directed by Ada Napiorkowski
A Flame the Colour of Air (Canada)
Directed by Emily Pelstring
Extremely Short (Japan)
Directed by Koji Yamamura
Aferrado (Mexico)
Directed by Esteban Azuela
Supersilly (France)
Directed by Veronica Martiradonna
SKRFF (Austria)
Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher
Yapolaponky (s) (Japan)
Directed by Masataka Kihara
Hide and Seek (s) (UK)
Directed by Junjie Xu
Drizzle in (Canada, Hong Kong)
Directed by Johnson Ivan Li
Voiceless (Switzerland)
Directed by Samuel Patthey
Luz Diabla (Argentina, Canada)
Directed by Gervasio Canda, Paula Boffo, Patricio Plaza
On Hold (Switzerland)
Directed by Delia Hess
Esca (s) (France, Belgium)
Directed by Felice Ronzon
I Am Here (s) (the Netherlands)
Directed by Cheyenne Goudswaard
Words of Her (s) (USA)
Directed by Charlene Xu
Click HERE to see the full selection.