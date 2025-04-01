Apply to Arthouse Cinema Training 2025

BERLIN: The International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) is advising interested parties to apply to the 22nd Arthouse Cinema Training (18 – 24 August 2025) way before the 29 April deadline, as spaces are limited and demand is high.

The Arthouse Cinema Training, which is held in Berlin, is an intensive one-week programme that brings together arthouse exhibition professionals from across the world. The only programme of its kind, the training gives participants a unique chance to learn from top experts in the industry, exchange ideas with international colleagues, and gain a 360° perspective of the global arthouse cinema landscape.

Get ready for exclusive workshops, mentoring, and industry visits that cover everything you need to know about arthouse programming; growing and connecting with your audience; marketing strategies; business planning; budgeting, fundraising, data analysis and the latest cinema tech trends; sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

Click HERE for more information.

