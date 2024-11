BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) has developed its domestic films streaming platform, therefore FILMIO now has Chromecast support, making the content consumption on TV sets easier.

From the FILMIO application downloaded to smartphone or from filmio.hu, viewers can now easily watch films on offer on a TV screen with a single tap, according to a press release issued by the NFI.

FILMIO offers almost 1,000 old and new Hungarian films, including free content.