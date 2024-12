BUDAPEST: SkyShowtime is expanding its reach in Hungary, where it is available through the telecommunications leader Magyar Telekom starting 27 November 2024.

The streaming service is bundled with a Magyar Telekom TV subscription in the Telekom TV L and IPTV L packages, and the brand new linear channels SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2.

A European joint venture between Comcast and Paramount Global, SkyShowtime was launched in Hungary on 14 February 2023.