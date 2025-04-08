Will Smith to Give Concert in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning singer Will Smith will give concert in Budapest on 14 August 2025, as part of his summer tour Based on a True Story.

It is the second concert that Smith will give in Budapest after the one in September 2019.

He also visited Hungary as an actor while shooting in 2018 for Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, for which the local company ORIGO Studios provided servicing.