BOX OFFICE: Hungarian Films Dominate Domestic Charts in 2025

BUDAPEST: Hungarian cinema has experienced a remarkable start in 2025, with the films supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ) amassing 642,305 admissions in theatres throughout March, resulting in a total box office gross of 3.9 m EUR / 1.528 billion HUF.

Leading the charge is the breakout musical rom-com How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled?, directed by Dénes Orosz and produced by IKO, which has become the most-watched Hungarian film since the 1989 change of regime. The film drew 493,000 viewers in Q1 alone, bringing its total Hungarian admissions to 770,000 since its December 2024 premiere, according to NFI.

The film supported by NFI and released by InterCom on 12 December 2024 has not only set a domestic viewership record, but also recouped its production budget. Including international releases in Romania and Slovakia, the viewership of How Could I Live Without You? exceeded 900,000 admissions ahead of its April 2025 rollout in Serbia.

One of the other three NFI-supported feature films which hit Hungarian cinemas in Q1 is I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet directed by Nóra Lakos, which has had over 144,000 admissions since its January debut. It was produced by Véletlenül Film, JUNO11 and BIND.

On the small screen, the historical epic Hunyadi / Rise of the Raven directed by Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász became an instant ratings juggernaut since its premiere on TV2 in March 2025, averaging 1 m viewers per episode across its first seven episodes (including a director’s cut on SuperTV2). The series has consistently ranked as the most-watched show in its time slot, and it dominates 2025’s top-viewed TV content in Hungary.

Hunyadi / Rise of the Raven was produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Beta Film (Germany), HG Media (Hungary), MR Films, and Twin Media (Austria), and coproduced by TV2 (Hungary) and Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF, Austria).

Another successful Hungarian TV production is the crime-comedy Tonight We Kill / Ma este gyilkolunk, which premiered on Netflix in late February 2025 and has become the #1 most-viewed title on the platform in Hungary. The film was directed by Péter Fazekas and produced by Film Positive Productions.