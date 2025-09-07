FNE at 2025 Venice: Prize Winners: Golden Lion for Father, Mother, Sister, Brother

The Orizzonti Jury chaired by Julia Ducournau awarded its top prize to On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France) directed by David Pablos. The award for best debut film The Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis went to Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia) directed by Nastia Korkia, which screened in Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori). The film also picked up a number of collateral awards. The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia) directed by Tamara Kotevska also picked up a collateral award.
The main jury was composed of Alexander Payne, Stéphane Brizé, Maura Delpero, Cristian Mungiu, Mohammad Rasoulof, Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao. To watch the FNE TV interview with Cristian Mungiu click HERE.
FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the tenth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.
The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival was held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.
VENICE 2025 FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Venezia 82:
Golden Lion for Best Film:
Father, Mother, Sister, Brother (USA, Ireland, France)
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Best Director:
Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine (USA)
Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:
Xin Zhilei in The Sun Rises on Us All / Ri gua zhong tian (China)
Directed by Cai Shangjun
Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:
Toni Servillo in La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best Screenplay:
Valérie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand for At Work / A pied d’oeuvre (France)
Directed by Valérie Donzelli
Special Jury Prize:
Below the Clouds / Sotto le nuvole (Italy)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:
Luna Wedler in Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Produced by Pandora Film GmbH
Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE
Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages
Orizzonti:
Best Film:
On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France)
Directed by David Pablos
Best Director:
Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)
Special Jury Prize:
Lost Land / Hara Watan (Japan, France, Malaysia, Germany)
Directed by Akio Fujimoto
Best Actress:
Benedetta Porcaroli in Il rapimento di Arabella (Italy)
Directed by Carolina Cavalli
Best Actor:
Giacomo Covi in A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)
Directed by Laura Samani
Best Screenplay:
Ana Cristina Barragán for The Ivy / Hiedra (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)
Directed by Ana Cristina Barragan
Best Short Film:
Without Kelly / Utan Kelly (Sweden)
Directed by Lovisa Sirén
Venice Award for a Debut Film:
The Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis:
Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)
Directed by Nastia Korkia
Produced by Tamtam
Coproduced by Totem Atelier, Art & Popcorn
Supported by Moin Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the German Federal Film Board, the French CNC – Aide aux Cinéma du Monde, Institut Français, Region Île-de-France, Arte Cofinova, the Ministry of Culture Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, in association with Totem Films
World sales: Totem Films
Venezia Spotlight:
Armani Beauty Audience Award:
Calle Malaga (Morocco, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Maryam Touzani
Venice Classics:
Best Documentary on Cinema:
Mata Hari (USA)
Directed by Joe Beshenkovsky and James A Smith
Best Restored Film:
Bashu, the Little Stranger / Bashu, Gharibeye Koochak (Iran, 1985)
Directed by Bahram Beyzaie
Venice Immersive:
Grand Prize:
The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters up (Taipei, Germany)
Directed by Singing Chen
Special Jury Prize:
Less than 5Gr of Saffron (France)
Directed by Négar Motevalymeidanshah
Achievement Prize:
A Long Goodbye (Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands)
Directed by Kate Voet and Victor Maes
Collateral Awards:
1964 Pop Art Award | Cinetecadella Calabria:
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Arca Cinema Giovani Award | Arca Cinema Giovani:
Best Film of Venezia 82:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Best Italian Film in Venice:
La Grazia
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Authors under 40 Award dedicated to Valentina Pedicini | Parallelo 41 Produzioni
Best Director: Laura Samani for Un anno di scuola (Italy, France) - Orizzonti
Best Screenplay: Mayra Hermosillo for Vainilla (Mexico) - Giornate degli Autori
Book Ciak Award | Associazione Calipso:
The Stranger / L’etranger (France)
Directed by François Ozon
Brian Award | UAAR – Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:
La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Fundacion Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundaciòn Casa Wabi and Mantarraya Production:
Nastia Korkia for Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)
XXXVII Prix CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni – Medaglia Fellini 2025 | Consiglio Internazionale del Cinema e della Televisione CICT UNESCO – Comitato Italiano:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur in collaboration with Ateatro e Centro Sperimentale Accademia Eleonora Duse:
Best Film:
The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia)
Directed by Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Concordia, The Cornershop, Nest Production https://www.nestprodukcija.com/ (North Macedonia)
and
Qui vit encore (Switzerland, France)
Directed by Nicolas Wadimof
Special Mention Dedicated to a Multidisciplinary Artist:
Morteza Ahmadvand (Iran)
and
Firouzeh Khosrovani (Iran)
Cinema Sarà Award | Fondazione Cineteca Italiana di Milano:
Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Croce Rossa Italiana Award:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale in collaboration with Università degli Studi di Padova and Università Ca’ Foscari:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
and
Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Young Jury Prize Ca’ Foscari:
Straight Circle (UK)
Directed by Oscar Hudson
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fondazione Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche:
Human Resource (Thailand)
Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):
At Work / A pied d’oeuvre (France)
Directed by Valérie Donzelli
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):
Ghost Elephants (USA)
Directed by Werner Herzog
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to social environment):
Below the Clouds / Sotto le nuvole (Italy)
Directed by Gianfranco Rosi
Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:
Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:
Frankenstein (USA)
Directed by Guillermo Del Toro
Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:
The character of Scarlet / Hijiri in the film Hateshinaki Scarlet (Japan)
Directed by Mamoru Hosoda
XR Fan Experience:
Happy Shadow (Taipei)
Directed by Pei-Ying Lin and Ting-Ruei Su
FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:
Best Film:
La valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Paolo Strippoli
Produced by Fandango SPA
Coproduced by Staragara (Slovenia)
Best Short Film:
Arca (Italy)
Directed by Lorenzo Quagliozzi
Premio Speciale Film Impresa | Unindustria – Unione degli Industriali e delle imprese Roma-Frosinone-Latina-Rieti-Viterbo:
Ferdinando Scianna - Il fotografo dell’ombra (Italy)
Directed by Roberto Andò
The International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI Prize) | FIPRESCI - International Federation of Film Critics:
Best Film from Venezia 82:
Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Best Film from Orizzonti and Parallel Sections:
Agon (Italy, USA, France)
Directed by Giulio Bertelli (Settimana Internazionale della Critica)
Premio Europa Cinemas Label | Giornate degli Autori:
Bearcave (Greece, UK)
Directed by Stergios Dinopoulos and Krysianna B. Papadakis
Premio del Pubblico/People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:
Memory (France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Vladlena Sandu
and
A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)
Directed by Cyril Aris
Premio Giornate degli Autori (GDA Director's Award) | Giornate degli Autori:
Inside Amir (Iran)
Directed by Amir Azizi
Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:
Bugonia (UK)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
and
Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
The Impact Golden Globes Prize for Documentary presented by Artemis Rising Foundation:
Remake (USA)
Directed by Ross McElwee
Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue | International Interchurch Film Organisation:
Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:
A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)
Directed by Laura Samani
Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola/UNICEF:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Premio Carlo Lizzani | ANAC - Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici:
Confession – How I Found Out I Wouldn’t Make the Revolution / Confiteor – Come scoprii che non avrei fatto la rivoluzione (Italy)
Directed by Bonifacio Angius
NETPAC Award | Netpac - Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema:
The Ivy / Hijra (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, UK)
Directed by Shahad Ameen
Nuovoimaie Talent Award – Premio Fabio Sartor:
Nuovo Istituto Mutualistico Artisti Interpreti Esecutori in collaborazione con il Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani e il Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani
Best New Young Actors:
Giacomo Covi, Pietro Giustolisi and Samuel Volturno in A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)
Directed by Laura Samani
Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:
Best Film:
La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best Actress:
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in Duse (Italy)
Directed by Pietro Marcello
Best Actor:
Toni Servillo in La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Premio Speciale Pasinetti:
Anna Ferzetti for La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
La Pellicola d'Oro Award| Associazione Culturale SAS.:
Best Production Manager:
Elda Baldi for La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Best Prop Maker:
Michael Ceracchini for Duse (Italy)
Directed by Pietro Marcello
Best Chief Electrician:
Diana Maria Hernandez Giralo for Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo
Queer Lion Award | Associazione Queer Lion:
On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France)
Directed by David Pablos
RB Casting Award | RB Casting:
Tiziano Menichelli for My Tennis Maestro / Il Maestro (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Di Stefano
Grand Prize Settimana Internazionale della Critica | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Straight Circle (UK)
Directed by Oscar Hudson
People Choice’s Award | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Ish (UK)
Directed by Imran Perretta
Luciano Sovena Award conferred to the best independent producer | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Agon (Italy, USA, France)
Directed by Giulio Bertelli
Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Waking Hours (Italy)
Directed by Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini
Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Marina (Italy)
Directed by Paoli De Luca
Award for Best Director – Stadion Video SIC@SIC | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Family Feast / Festa in famiglia (Italy)
Directed by Nadir Taji
Award for Best Technical Contribution – Fondazione Fare Cinema | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Marina (Italy)
Directed by Paoli De Luca
SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):
Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award XII edition | Dream On SRL:
Best Italian Film:
Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo
Best Foreign Film:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Soundtrack Stars Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Free Event:
Best Soundtrack:
Duse (Italy) for the music by Fabrizio Elvetico, Marco Messina and Sacha Ricci
Directed by Pietro Marcello
UNIMED Award | UNIMED (MediterraneanUniversity Union):
Prize for Cultural Diversity:
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania