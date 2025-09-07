FNE at 2025 Venice: Prize Winners: Golden Lion for Father, Mother, Sister, Brother

VENICE: The Venezia 82 Jury, chaired by Alexander Payne, gave the Golden Lion for Best Film to Father, Mother, Sister, Brother directed by Jim Jarmusch. Luna Wedler was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress for her role in the film Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France) directed by Ildikó Enyedi. Silent Friend also picked up numerous collateral awards including The International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI Prize) for Best Film from Venezia 82 main competition.

The Orizzonti Jury chaired by Julia Ducournau awarded its top prize to On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France) directed by David Pablos. The award for best debut film The Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis went to Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia) directed by Nastia Korkia, which screened in Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori). The film also picked up a number of collateral awards. The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia) directed by Tamara Kotevska also picked up a collateral award.

The main jury was composed of Alexander Payne, Stéphane Brizé, Maura Delpero, Cristian Mungiu, Mohammad Rasoulof, Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao. To watch the FNE TV interview with Cristian Mungiu click HERE.

FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the tenth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival was held from 27 August to 6 September 2025.

VENICE 2025 FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Venezia 82:

Golden Lion for Best Film:

Father, Mother, Sister, Brother (USA, Ireland, France)

Directed by Jim Jarmusch

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Best Director:

Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine (USA)

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:

Xin Zhilei in The Sun Rises on Us All / Ri gua zhong tian (China)

Directed by Cai Shangjun

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:

Toni Servillo in La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best Screenplay:

Valérie Donzelli and Gilles Marchand for At Work / A pied d’oeuvre (France)

Directed by Valérie Donzelli

Special Jury Prize:

Below the Clouds / Sotto le nuvole (Italy)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:

Luna Wedler in Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Produced by Pandora Film GmbH

Coproduced by Galatée, Inforg-M&M Film, ZDF/ARTE

Supported by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Hessen Film & Medien, FFA, BKM, DFFF, Moin Film, the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), Mini Traité, Sofica, Eurimages

Orizzonti:

Best Film:

On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France)

Directed by David Pablos

Best Director:

Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Special Jury Prize:

Lost Land / Hara Watan (Japan, France, Malaysia, Germany)

Directed by Akio Fujimoto

Best Actress:

Benedetta Porcaroli in Il rapimento di Arabella (Italy)

Directed by Carolina Cavalli

Best Actor:

Giacomo Covi in A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)

Directed by Laura Samani

Best Screenplay:

Ana Cristina Barragán for The Ivy / Hiedra (Ecuador, Mexico, France, Spain)

Directed by Ana Cristina Barragan

Best Short Film:

Without Kelly / Utan Kelly (Sweden)

Directed by Lovisa Sirén

Venice Award for a Debut Film:

The Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis:

Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Nastia Korkia

Produced by Tamtam

Coproduced by Totem Atelier, Art & Popcorn

Supported by Moin Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, the German Federal Film Board, the French CNC – Aide aux Cinéma du Monde, Institut Français, Region Île-de-France, Arte Cofinova, the Ministry of Culture Republic of Serbia, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, in association with Totem Films

World sales: Totem Films

Venezia Spotlight:

Armani Beauty Audience Award:

Calle Malaga (Morocco, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Maryam Touzani

Venice Classics:

Best Documentary on Cinema:

Mata Hari (USA)

Directed by Joe Beshenkovsky and James A Smith

Best Restored Film:

Bashu, the Little Stranger / Bashu, Gharibeye Koochak (Iran, 1985)

Directed by Bahram Beyzaie

Venice Immersive:

Grand Prize:

The Clouds Are Two Thousand Meters up (Taipei, Germany)

Directed by Singing Chen

Special Jury Prize:

Less than 5Gr of Saffron (France)

Directed by Négar Motevalymeidanshah

Achievement Prize:

A Long Goodbye (Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands)

Directed by Kate Voet and Victor Maes

Collateral Awards:

1964 Pop Art Award | Cinetecadella Calabria:

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Arca Cinema Giovani Award | Arca Cinema Giovani:

Best Film of Venezia 82:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Best Italian Film in Venice:

La Grazia

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Authors under 40 Award dedicated to Valentina Pedicini | Parallelo 41 Produzioni

Best Director: Laura Samani for Un anno di scuola (Italy, France) - Orizzonti

Best Screenplay: Mayra Hermosillo for Vainilla (Mexico) - Giornate degli Autori

Book Ciak Award | Associazione Calipso:

The Stranger / L’etranger (France)

Directed by François Ozon

Brian Award | UAAR – Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:

La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Fundacion Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundaciòn Casa Wabi and Mantarraya Production:

Nastia Korkia for Short Summer (Germany, France, Serbia)

XXXVII Prix CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni – Medaglia Fellini 2025 | Consiglio Internazionale del Cinema e della Televisione CICT UNESCO – Comitato Italiano:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur in collaboration with Ateatro e Centro Sperimentale Accademia Eleonora Duse:

Best Film:

The Tale of Silyan (USA, UK, North Macedonia)

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Produced by Concordia, The Cornershop, Nest Production https://www.nestprodukcija.com/ (North Macedonia)

and

Qui vit encore (Switzerland, France)

Directed by Nicolas Wadimof

Special Mention Dedicated to a Multidisciplinary Artist:

Morteza Ahmadvand (Iran)

and

Firouzeh Khosrovani (Iran)

Cinema Sarà Award | Fondazione Cineteca Italiana di Milano:

Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Croce Rossa Italiana Award:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale in collaboration with Università degli Studi di Padova and Università Ca’ Foscari:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

and

Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Young Jury Prize Ca’ Foscari:

Straight Circle (UK)

Directed by Oscar Hudson

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fondazione Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche:

Human Resource (Thailand)

Directed by Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):

At Work / A pied d’oeuvre (France)

Directed by Valérie Donzelli

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):

Ghost Elephants (USA)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to social environment):

Below the Clouds / Sotto le nuvole (Italy)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:

Frankenstein (USA)

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:

The character of Scarlet / Hijiri in the film Hateshinaki Scarlet (Japan)

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda

XR Fan Experience:

Happy Shadow (Taipei)

Directed by Pei-Ying Lin and Ting-Ruei Su

FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:

Best Film:

La valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Produced by Fandango SPA

Coproduced by Staragara (Slovenia)

Best Short Film:

Arca (Italy)

Directed by Lorenzo Quagliozzi

Premio Speciale Film Impresa | Unindustria – Unione degli Industriali e delle imprese Roma-Frosinone-Latina-Rieti-Viterbo:

Ferdinando Scianna - Il fotografo dell’ombra (Italy)

Directed by Roberto Andò

The International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI Prize) | FIPRESCI - International Federation of Film Critics:

Best Film from Venezia 82:

Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Best Film from Orizzonti and Parallel Sections:

Agon (Italy, USA, France)

Directed by Giulio Bertelli (Settimana Internazionale della Critica)

Premio Europa Cinemas Label | Giornate degli Autori:

Bearcave (Greece, UK)

Directed by Stergios Dinopoulos and Krysianna B. Papadakis

Premio del Pubblico/People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Memory (France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Vladlena Sandu

and

A Sad and Beautiful World (Lebanon, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

Directed by Cyril Aris

Premio Giornate degli Autori (GDA Director's Award) | Giornate degli Autori:

Inside Amir (Iran)

Directed by Amir Azizi

Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:

Bugonia (UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

and

Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

The Impact Golden Globes Prize for Documentary presented by Artemis Rising Foundation:

Remake (USA)

Directed by Ross McElwee

Interfilm Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue | International Interchurch Film Organisation:

Silent Friend (Germany, Hungary, France)

Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:

A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)

Directed by Laura Samani

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola/UNICEF:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Premio Carlo Lizzani | ANAC - Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici:

Confession – How I Found Out I Wouldn’t Make the Revolution / Confiteor – Come scoprii che non avrei fatto la rivoluzione (Italy)

Directed by Bonifacio Angius

NETPAC Award | Netpac - Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema:

The Ivy / Hijra (Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, UK)

Directed by Shahad Ameen

Nuovoimaie Talent Award – Premio Fabio Sartor:

Nuovo Istituto Mutualistico Artisti Interpreti Esecutori in collaborazione con il Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani e il Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani

Best New Young Actors:

Giacomo Covi, Pietro Giustolisi and Samuel Volturno in A Year of School / Un anno di scuola (Italy, France)

Directed by Laura Samani

Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:

Best Film:

La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best Actress:

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in Duse (Italy)

Directed by Pietro Marcello

Best Actor:

Toni Servillo in La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Premio Speciale Pasinetti:

Anna Ferzetti for La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

La Pellicola d'Oro Award| Associazione Culturale SAS.:

Best Production Manager:

Elda Baldi for La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Best Prop Maker:

Michael Ceracchini for Duse (Italy)

Directed by Pietro Marcello

Best Chief Electrician:

Diana Maria Hernandez Giralo for Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

Queer Lion Award | Associazione Queer Lion:

On the Road / En el camino (Mexico, France)

Directed by David Pablos

RB Casting Award | RB Casting:

Tiziano Menichelli for My Tennis Maestro / Il Maestro (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano

Grand Prize Settimana Internazionale della Critica | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Straight Circle (UK)

Directed by Oscar Hudson

People Choice’s Award | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Ish (UK)

Directed by Imran Perretta

Luciano Sovena Award conferred to the best independent producer | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Agon (Italy, USA, France)

Directed by Giulio Bertelli

Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Waking Hours (Italy)

Directed by Federico Cammarata and Filippo Foscarini

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Marina (Italy)

Directed by Paoli De Luca

Award for Best Director – Stadion Video SIC@SIC | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Family Feast / Festa in famiglia (Italy)

Directed by Nadir Taji

Award for Best Technical Contribution – Fondazione Fare Cinema | Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Marina (Italy)

Directed by Paoli De Luca

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):

Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award XII edition | Dream On SRL:

Best Italian Film:

Elisa (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo

Best Foreign Film:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Soundtrack Stars Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Free Event:

Best Soundtrack:

Duse (Italy) for the music by Fabrizio Elvetico, Marco Messina and Sacha Ricci

Directed by Pietro Marcello

UNIMED Award | UNIMED (MediterraneanUniversity Union):

Prize for Cultural Diversity:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania