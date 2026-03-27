The 2nd Hunimation–Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum Is Being Held Today

BUDAPEST: The Hunimation–Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum is held on 27 March 2026 at the Toldi Cinema in Budapest.

The forum aims to give selected projects the opportunity to present themselves at one of the most important global animation industry events in June, through the MIFA Partner Pitch programme in Annecy. A total of 12 projects have been selected for the Budapest final, and around five are expected to be chosen to represent Hungary at the international event.

The pitch forum will be complimented by an international masterclass held by Luce Grosjean, Head of MIYU Distribution (France) and member of the jury.

Hunimation–Hungarian Animation Pitch Forum is organised by the Hungarian Animation Producers Association (HAPA), and the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival, with the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

The initiative builds on the recent successes of Hungarian animation, particularly Hungary’s role as guest of honour at the 2025 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.