PRODUCTION: Dénes Orosz in Postproduction with Romantic Comedy It’s Okay to Cheat

BUDAPEST: Dénes Orosz, the director of the box office hit How Could I Live Without You?, will release his new film It’s Okay to Cheat! / Félrelépni szabad! theatrically on 11 February 2027. The film is currently in postproduction.

The romantic comedy is reimagining Georges Feydeau’s 1896 play The Dupe / Le Dindon, exploring infidelity, jealousy, and the trials of love in a contemporary Hungarian setting.

The film’s heroine, Luca, is a devoted wife who publicly declares that if her husband, Bálint, cheats on her, she won’t be outdone. When a secret admirer hears this vow, he feels his moment has come. From this point on, events escalate into madness over the course of two days, setting off a chain reaction of jealousy, infidelity, and misunderstandings.

The actors of the Thália Theater, who have already performed the play to great acclaim on stage, now bring the story to life on the big screen, joined by several outstanding guest actors. Behind the film’s entertaining tone lies a serious message: by the end of this seemingly light-hearted and entertaining story, every couple’s story falls into place, and it becomes clear that emotions and desires often conceal the greatest truths.

Julianna Czakó, László Hevesi, Béla Dóra, Nándor Jámbor, Erika Szabó, István Hunyadkürti, and Péter Vida play the main characters.

Dorottya Helmeczy and Gábor Kálomista are producing the film through Megafilm Service, with a production grant of 1,565,000 EUR / 610,400 000 HUF from the National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI). The production also benefited from Hungary’s 30% tax rebate.

Filming began on 4 August 2025 and lasted 22 days.

Dénes’ 2024 romantic musical comedy How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled?, produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft, and released by InterCom on 12 December 2024, has had 1m domestic admissions and additional 200,000 admissions in Slovakia, Serbia, Romania and Ukraine, generating a total box-office income of 5.6 m EUR / 2,2 b HUF to date.

Production Information:

Producer:

Megafilm Service (Hungary)

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Credits:

Director: Dénes Orosz

Scriptwriter: Márton Bárány

DoP: Viktor Gibárti

Editor: Zoltán Kovács

Production designer: Balázs Simon

Costume designer: Nóra Zelenka

Production coordinator: Balázs Endrődy

Line producer: Péter Annus

Cast: Julianna Czakó, László Hevesi, Béla Dóra, Nándor Jámbor, Erika Szabó, István Hunyadkürti, Péter Vida, Anna Udvarias, Csenge Kövesi, Bálint Jaskó Szabolcs Bede-Fazekas, Panna Dominika Bíró, Marus Dér, Gábor Dávid Nádas Hajna Sziládi, Raul Steenhuis