International Screen Institute Extends Signup Deadline for Business and Legal Affairs Programme

VIENNA : International Screen Institute has extended the application period for Business and Legal Affairs until 29 March.

To sign-up and for more details see below:

Applications Open for Business & Legal Affairs Programme – International Screen Institute

Applications are now open for the 2026 edition of The Business & Legal Affairs Programme at the International Screen Institute in Vienna offers practical insight into the legal, financial and commercial structures that underpin audiovisual production. Taking place 22–26 June 2026 in Vienna, the five-day in-person programme explores key topics including IP, negotiations, contracts and financing, while helping participants develop confidence in professional decision-making.

Great films are not only built on creative vision, but also on a strong understanding of the legal and business frameworks that bring projects to life. From intellectual property and rights management to negotiations, contracts and financing, these elements shape how projects move from development to the screen.

Through lectures, workshops and case studies with leading industry experts, the programme covers areas such as rights acquisition, production agreements, financing models and international co-production frameworks. It also addresses emerging industry developments, including the legal implications of AI-generated content and new technologies shaping rights management.

“An insightful and well-structured course offering a practical overview of business and legal affairs in film and television production. The sessions on financing were especially useful, delivered by speakers with deep industry knowledge and experience. I’d recommend this course to anyone working in production management or business and legal affairs.”

— Matthew Mulligan, Production Manager, Alum – Business and Legal Affairs 2025

The programme also offers the opportunity to connect with filmmakers, producers and industry professionals from across Europe and beyond and become part of the International Screen Institute network.

To support broad participation, the International Screen Institute offers scholarships and financial support to help overcome financial or structural barriers, including reduced participation fees for applicants from Creative Europe MEDIA low-capacity countries. Additional funding opportunities can be explored through the Financial Support Database:

https://www.screeninstitute.eu/financial-support/

Applications are now open for the 2026 edition of the programme and close on 29 March 2026.

For more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.screeninstitute.eu/programmes/business-and-legal-affairs