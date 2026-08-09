Budapest Classic Film Marathon Opens with Fully Restored 1986 Queen Concert in Budapest

The concert that took place 40 years ago, on 27 July 1986, in front of 80,000 spectators at the Népstadion, became memorable worldwide as it was the band's first performance behind the Iron Curtain, in the Eastern Bloc.

Recorded with 17 cameras on 35 mm film, the fully restored Queen – Live in Budapest will screen on 15 September 2026 at the Uránia National Film Theatre.

The original negatives, which have been preserved intact in the NFI Film Archive for 40 years, were digitalised by the NFI Filmlabor, while the image and sound restoration was carried out by the team of New Zealand director-producer Peter Jackson, Park Road. The visual and sound version will be shown in cinemas worldwide, and in Hungary from 7 October 2026 by Pannónia Entertainment, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary.

The Budapest Classic Film Marathon will offer around 100 screenings at several venues in the capital, including the Uránia National Film Theatre, the Toldi Cinema, the French Institute as well as outdoor screenings. The programme will feature premieres of newly restored works and works of film historical significance, accompanied by a rich professional programme.

The Open Archives will be presenting the latest restorations and rare film treasures, while student screenings and school groups will benefit from special programmes. Over 100 international preservation and distribution expert are expected to take part in the festival’s professional programmes.