Budapest Classic Film Marathon to Celebrate 125th Anniversary of the Birth of Hungarian Cinema

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI) will host the ninth edition of Budapest Classic Film Marathon (BKFM), a celebration of restored classics at venues across the capital, from 15 to 20 September 2026.

Amélie, Thelma & Louise, Márton Keleti’s The Miracle Striker / A csodacsatár (1956), Sándor Sára’s 80 Hussars / 80 huszár (1978), The Hate, Ashes and Diamonds, The Pianist. Among many others, the audience can watch these iconic films on the big screen, restored in excellent quality, at BKFM, which also offers audiences legendary silent films and screenings accompanied by live music. The festival will also feature 100 restored films, with the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution among its highlighted themes.

First, on 15 September 2026, as the opening film of the Budapest Classic Film Marathon, the landmark film documenting Queen’s iconic 1986 concert in Budapest will be screened, restored in 4K, at the Uránia National Film Theatre. The film was restored by the NFI Film Archive and NFI Film Lab, in collaboration with Peter Jackson’s team at Park Road, on behalf of Sony Music Vision.

“In 2026, on the 125th anniversary of the birth of Hungarian cinema, it is particularly important that we shine a spotlight on our film heritage. Through the treasures of Hungarian and universal film history, we can learn about historical eras and human destinies,” said festival director György Ráduly. “The role of motion pictures has remained unchanged since the Lumière brothers: to show the world who we are and to show us what the world is like. The Budapest Classic Film Marathon is now hosting this mission for the ninth time,” added Ráduly.

This year’s Budapest Classic Film Marathon will once again feature well-known Hungarian and international filmmakers among its guests. The festival places special emphasis on young audiences: student screenings are organised with the participation of the filmmakers, and school groups can also look forward to discussions, workshops, and interactive programmes. The BKFM’s professional programmes will also host more than 100 international film preservation and distribution experts.

The event will take place at several venues throughout the capital, including the Uránia National Film Theater, Toldi Cinema, Art+ Cinema, the French Institute, and the Budapest Open-Air Cinema.

The Budapest Classic Film Marathon is regarded worldwide as one of the three most significant European festivals showcasing film heritage, alongside Il Cinema Ritrovato in Bologna and the Lumière Festival in Lyon.