28-06-2022

Telia Cuts Deal with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group for Latvia and Estonia

By

    RIGA: Latvian company SIA Tet, and Lithuanian and Estonian branches of the Telia Company group have signed a cooperation agreement with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.

    Top productions will be available on the Tet+ streaming platform.

    Tet+ was launched in Latvia as an à la carte streaming platform in 2021, allowing the viewers to personalise their TV package and to combine it with streaming services.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« GRANTS: National Film Centre of Latvia Announces Production Grants