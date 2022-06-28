Telia Cuts Deal with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group for Latvia and Estonia

Top productions will be available on the Tet+ streaming platform.
Tet+ was launched in Latvia as an à la carte streaming platform in 2021, allowing the viewers to personalise their TV package and to combine it with streaming services.
RIGA: Latvian company SIA Tet, and Lithuanian and Estonian branches of the Telia Company group have signed a cooperation agreement with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group.
