Samuel’s Travels to Be Released in North America

RIGA: The dark comedy Samuel's Travels by Latvian/Armenian director Aik Karapetian will be theatrically released in Los Angeles as well as on VOD in the USA and Canada on 19 August 2022. Cranked Up Films, the genre-focused label of Good Deed Entertainment, is distributing it in North America.

The film will be available on VOD in the USA on Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu and XFinity Cable among others, while in Canada it will be released on Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

In the spring of 2022, Samuel's Travels was also acquired by HBO Central Europe for a license period set to start in the autumn of 2022 and covering Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Samuel's Travels is Karapetian’s fourth feature film. It stars Belgian actor Kevin Janssens and Latvian actress Laura Siliņa, among a largely Latvian cast.

The film was produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia) in coproduction with Polar Bear (Belgium), and it was funded by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and the Belgian Tax Shelter fund.

After its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, in September 2021, Samuel's Travels was picked-up by the Danish sales agent LevelK.