FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

The long animated film My Love Affair with Marriage by US-based Latvian director Signe Baumane, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca FF and won awards at the Annecy International Animation FF, will have its national premiere as the opening film of the festival.
The Riga International Film Festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre of Latvia and Creative Europe MEDIA.
Click HERE for the press release.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:
Bengali Variation (India, France)
Directed by Siegfried
Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski
Produced by Siamese Production
Godland / Volaða Land (Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Hlynur Pálmason
Kapinynas (Lithuania, Norway)
Directed by Emīlija Škarnulīte
Metsurin Tarina (Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany)
Directed by Miko Millilahti
My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Letonia, US, Luxembourg)
Directed by Signe Baumane
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA
Neon Spring / Neona pavasaris (Latvia)
Directed by Matīss Kaža
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City Council, Go3
The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingu päevaraamat (Estonia)
Directed by Rainers Sarnets
Produced by Klaasmeri
Locals / Stammisar (Sweden)
Directed by Monss Nīmans