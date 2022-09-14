FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

RIGA: Ten films will vie in the Feature Film Competition of the 9th Riga International Film Festival , which will take place in person and online 13 – 23 October 2022. More than 100 titles will screen in 12 sections and six competition programmes.

The long animated film My Love Affair with Marriage by US-based Latvian director Signe Baumane, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca FF and won awards at the Annecy International Animation FF, will have its national premiere as the opening film of the festival.

The Riga International Film Festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre of Latvia and Creative Europe MEDIA.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

Bengali Variation (India, France)

Directed by Siegfried

Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski

Produced by Siamese Production

Godland / Volaða Land (Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Hlynur Pálmason

Kapinynas (Lithuania, Norway)

Directed by Emīlija Škarnulīte

Metsurin Tarina (Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany)

Directed by Miko Millilahti

My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Letonia, US, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

Neon Spring / Neona pavasaris (Latvia)

Directed by Matīss Kaža

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City Council, Go3

The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingu päevaraamat (Estonia)

Directed by Rainers Sarnets

Produced by Klaasmeri

Locals / Stammisar (Sweden)

Directed by Monss Nīmans