14-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

By
    FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2022 Announces Full Lineup

    RIGA: Ten films will vie in the Feature Film Competition of the 9th Riga International Film Festival, which will take place in person and online 13 – 23 October 2022. More than 100 titles will screen in 12 sections and six competition programmes.

    The long animated film My Love Affair with Marriage by US-based Latvian director Signe Baumane, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca FF and won awards at the Annecy International Animation FF, will have its national premiere as the opening film of the festival.

    The Riga International Film Festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre of Latvia and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    Click HERE for the press release.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    Bengali Variation (India, France)
    Directed by Siegfried

    Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
    Produced by Join Motion Pictures
    Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

    Day and Night / Dzień i noc (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Machałek, Łukasz Machowski
    Produced by Siamese Production

    Godland / Volaða Land (Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Hlynur Pálmason

    Kapinynas (Lithuania, Norway)
    Directed by Emīlija Škarnulīte

    Metsurin Tarina (Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany)
    Directed by Miko Millilahti

    My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Letonia, US, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Signe Baumane
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Neon Spring / Neona pavasaris (Latvia)
    Directed by Matīss Kaža
    Produced by  Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City CouncilGo3

    The Diary of Vaino Vahing / Vaino Vahingu päevaraamat (Estonia)
    Directed by Rainers Sarnets
    Produced by Klaasmeri

    Locals / Stammisar (Sweden)
    Directed by Monss Nīmans

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Māris Martinsons Shoots Latvian Period Drama In the Land That Sings Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Winners »