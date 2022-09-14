14-09-2022

Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Winners

    Baltic Sea Docs Pitch 2022 Baltic Sea Docs Pitch 2022 photo: Gints Ivuskans

    RIGA: Projects from the Ukraine, Latvia and Finland won awards at the 26th edition of Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries (Baltic Sea Docs), which ran 5-11 September 2022.

    Eighteen projects from countries including Poland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Georgia were selected.

    The forum returned to its in-person event in Riga after two online editions. An online segment remained part of the event.

    Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia.

    WINNERS:

    Current Time TV Award:
    Little People (Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Sautkin

    BB Post House Award:
    The Blessed Ones (Ukraine, Latvia)
    Directed by Andrii Lysetskyi

    BSD Producer’s Award:
    Iron Man (Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Nikolcheva

    BSD Award for Best Director:
    Mia Halme for FCL – The Fabulous Cow Ladies (Finland)

