FESTIVALS: Godland Wins 2022 Riga IFF

RIGA: Godland by Hlynur Pálmason won the main prize in the Feature Film Competition of the 9th Riga International Film Festival , which took place in person and online 13 – 23 October 2022. Signe Baumane’s My Love Affair with Marriage received a Special Mention in the same competition programme.

Asterion by French director Francesco Montagner won the International Short Film Competition and thus became a candidate for the European Film Awards 2023, while the European Children’s Film Association - ECFA awards for feature film and short film will bring winners nominations for the ECFA Best European Children’s Film Awards.

More than 100 titles screened in 12 sections and six competition programmes of the festival.

The Riga International Film Festival is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the Riga City Council, the National Film Centre of Latvia and Creative Europe MEDIA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Winner:

Godland / Volaða Land (Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Hlynur Pálmason

Special Mention:

My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, US, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

International Short Film Competition:

Winner:

Asterion (France)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Special Mention:

Sardine (France)

Directed by Johanna Caraire

National Short Film Competition:

Winner:

Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)

Directed by Anna Ansone

KIDS’S REEL Competition:

KIDS’ REEL Feature Film Competition Winner (decided by ECFA Jury):

Comedy Queen (Sweden)

Directed by Sanna Lenken

KIDS’ REEL Short Film Competition Winner (decided by ECFA Jury):

The Turnip (Estonia)

Directed by Piret Sigus and Silja Saarepuu

KIDS’ REEL Children’s Jury Award:

Yuku and the Himalayan Flower (France)

Directed by Arnaud Demuynck and Rémi Durin

Baltic Music Video Competition:

Winner:

Ne daiktai by Jonas Šarkus and Džiugas Babenskas

Special Mention:

Sunshine Cake by the artist Synaesthesis, directed by Kristijonas Dirsė

Winner of the SHORT RIGA Test Screenings and Recipient of the BB Posthouse Prize of Postproduction Services:

The Sun Shines, But Doesn’t Heat (Ukraine)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Juris Zviedris and Aīda Zviedre for running the cinema K Suns for 30 years