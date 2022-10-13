Applications Open for 16th Focal Production Value Workshop to Be Held in Riga

RIGA: Focal Production Value has launched the call for applications for its 16th edition that will take place in Riga 7 – 15 January 2023. The deadline is 15 November 2022 for junior assistant directors and junior line producers and 20 November 2022 for producers with a feature film or limited series project.

The European Scheduling & Budgeting Workshop Focal Production Value consists of a preparation phase of maximum three weeks and an eight-day residential workshop.

