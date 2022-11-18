New Latvian Film Classics Available Worldwide on National Film Centre’s Portal

The films are made available to celebrate 100 years of Latvian cinema. The selection includes titles produced between 1930 and 1991.
Among the films that have been recently added are feature films My Wealthy Mistress / Pie bagātās kundzes (1969) by Leonidas Leimanis, The Boy / Puika (1977) by Aivars Freimanis, A Limousine the Color of Midsummer’s Night / Limuzīns Jāņu nakts krāsā (1981) by Janis Streičs, and Rocky Road / Akmenainais celš (1983) by Rolands Kalninš, all of them produced by Rigas Kinostudija.
The complete film selection is available on the English version of filmas.lv.