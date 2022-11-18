New Latvian Film Classics Available Worldwide on National Film Centre’s Portal

RIGA: The list of Latvian classical films available for streaming on National Film Centre of Latvia’s portal has been supplemented with new titles. Currently, 30 titles including 18 feature films, six documentaries and six animated films can be watched worldwide free of charge with subtitles in various languages.

The films are made available to celebrate 100 years of Latvian cinema. The selection includes titles produced between 1930 and 1991.

Among the films that have been recently added are feature films My Wealthy Mistress / Pie bagātās kundzes (1969) by Leonidas Leimanis, The Boy / Puika (1977) by Aivars Freimanis, A Limousine the Color of Midsummer’s Night / Limuzīns Jāņu nakts krāsā (1981) by Janis Streičs, and Rocky Road / Akmenainais celš (1983) by Rolands Kalninš, all of them produced by Rigas Kinostudija.

The complete film selection is available on the English version of filmas.lv.