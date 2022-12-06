January Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Prizes Lielais Kristaps

RIGA: Viesturs Kairišs' January got 12 nominations at the Latvian National film awards Lielais Kristaps , whose ceremony will be held 26 February 2022.

A total of 83 films were considered for the prizes, including shorts and student films. There were 14 feature films and 17 long documentaries among the submitted works.

The nominees were chosen by a selection committee composed of members from various professional organisations: Zane Balčus (FIPRESCI Latvia), Verners Biters (Latvian Sound Directors' guild), Kaspars Braķis (Latvian Guild of Cinematographers), Madara Dišlere (Film Directors Guild of Latvia), Dzintars Dreibergs (The Latvian Film Producers Association), Kristīne Matīsa (National Film Centre of Latvia), Kaspars Odiņš (Latvian Scriptwriters' Guild), Renārs Vimba (Latvian Filmmakers' Union), Anna Zača (Latvian Animation Association) and Aivars Žukovskis (Guild of Latvian Set Designers).

The Latvian National Film Awards “Lielais Kristaps” were established in 1977. In recent years the ceremony was taking place in late autumn – November, but in 2022 it was moved to late February 2023.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

January / Janvāris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Coproduced by Fenixfilm, Albolina Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages

Troubled Minds / Nemierīgie prāti (Latvia)

Directed by Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābel

Produced by Tritone Studio

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Samuel's Travels / Sema ceļojumi (Latvia, Belgium)

Directed by Aik Karapetian

Produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia)

Coproduced by Polar Bear

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Belgian Tax Shelter

Upurga (Latvia)

Directed by Uģis Olte

Produced by VFS Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Director:

Viesturs Kairišs for January

Linda Olte for Sisters

Aik Karapetian for Samuel's Travels

Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele for Troubled Minds

Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)

Produced by Red Dot Media

Coproduced by INSCRIPT, ChBK Films

Best Leading Actress:

Emma Skirmante for Sisters

Diāna Krista Stafecka for Criminal Case for a Beginner

Marija Luīze Meļķe for Neon Spring / Neona Pavasaris (Latvia)

Directed by Matīss Kaža

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City Council, Go3

Baiba Broka for Keep Smiling, Mom! / Mamma vēl smaida (Latvia)

Directed by Elza Gauja

Produced by Riverbed

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Iveta Pole for Taste of Water / Ūdens garša (Latvia)

Directed by Matīss Kaža

Produced by Deep Sea Studios

Best Leading Actor:

Kārlis Arnolds Avots for January

Kevin Janssens for Samuel's Travels

Mārcis Lācis for Troubled Minds

Ritvars Toms Logins for Criminal Case for a Beginner

Ivars Krasts for Revolution / Revolūcija (Latvia)

Directed by Mārcis Lācis

Produced by Tritone Studio

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation

Best Supporting Actress:

Baiba Broka for January

Alise Dzene for January

Māra Ķimele for Upurga

Iveta Pole for Sisters

Laura Siliņa for Samuel's Travels

Best Supporting Actor:

Toms Auniņš for Troubled Minds

Normunds Griestiņš for Samuel's Travels

Ģirts Krūmiņš for Criminal Case for a Beginner

Gerds Lapoška for Neon Spring

Kaspars Znotiņš for O2 / Suflieris (Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Margus Paju

Produced by Nafta Films

Coproduced by Taska Films, Solar Films, INSCRIPT, Film Angels Studio

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Script:

Viesturs Kairišs, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman for January

Linda Olte for Sisters

Aik Karapetian, Aleksandrs Rodionovs for Samuel's Travels

Juris Kursietis, Matīss Gricmanis, Līga Celma-Kursiete, Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner

Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

Best Cinematography (for a Feature Film):

Jurģis Kmins for Samuel's Travels

Valdis Celmiņš for Upurga

Vojcehs Starons for January

Mārcis Ābele for Troubled Minds

Aleksandrs Grebņevs for Taste of Water

Best Cinematography (for a Documentary):

Gints Bērziņš for Homes / Mājas (Latvia)

Directed by Laila Pakalnina

Produced by Hargla Company

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Valdis Celmiņš for The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Seleckis

Produced by Mistrus Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Latvian Television

Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Produced by Dokumentālists

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Aigars Sērmukšs for Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)

Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča

Produced by VFS Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Jānis Šēnbergs for Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)

Directed by Kristīne Briede

Produced by Baltic Balkan Productions

Coproduced by Ruckas Mākslas fonds

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Editing:

Gatis Belogrudovs for Upurga

Linda Olte, Andris Grants for Sisters

Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid

Paula Popmane for Samuel's Travels

Armands Začs for January

Best Sound:

Artis Dukaļskis for Upurga

Jonas Maksvīts for January

Lukašs Ujčiks, Ivars Kalniņš, Jānis Zaneribs for Troubled Minds

Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Neon Spring

Ernests Ansons for 81 metres / 81 metrs

Directed by Janis Abelee

Best Original Music:

Platons Buravickis for Troubled Minds

Sniedze Prauliņa for Before the Light

Kristians Sensini for for My Love Affair with Marriage

Reinis Sējāns for Upurga

Toms Auniņš for Revolution (Latvia)

Directed by Mārcis Lācis

Produced by Tritone Studio

Best Production Design:

Laura Dišlere for Sisters

Ieva Jurjāne for January

Jānis Kalniņš for Upurga

Jurģis Krāsons for Samuel's Travels

Zanda Zeidaka for Troubled Minds

Best Costumes:

Rūta Lečaite for January

Liene Dobrāja for Samuel's Travels

Ilze Grickus for Troubled Minds

Laura Jančauska, Krišjānis Elviks for Neon Spring

Jūlija Volkinšteine for Criminal Case for a Beginner

Best Makeup:

Ilze Trumpe for January

Maija Gundare for Samuel's Travels

Ieva Sebre for Troubled Minds

Aija Beata Rjabovska for Neon Spring

Zane Žilinska for Revolution

Best Debut Feature:



Revolution (Latvia)

Directed by Mārcis Lācis

Produced by Tritone Studio

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation

Shoal / Sēklis (Latvia)

Directed by Toms Harjo

Produced by VV Foundation

Coproduced by Tet

Supported by VV Foundation, Tet

Meanwhile in Lucavsala / Tikmēr Lucavsalā (Latvia)

Directed by Elza Gauja

Produced by Riverbed

Coproduced by the Latvian Television

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Short Fiction Film:

In August / Augustā (Latvia)

Directed by Kristina Martinuka

The First Steps / Pirmie soļi (Latvia)

Directed by Pauls Ķesteris

Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna (Latvia)

Directed by Rūta Znotiņa

Best Long Documentary:

Bach against Covid / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)

Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča

Mana māte valsts (Latvia, Iceland)

Directed by Ieva Ozoliņa

Produced by Fa Filma

Coproduced by Republik

Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)

Directed by Kristīne Briede

The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Seleckis

Best Short Documentary:

81 metres / 81 metrs (Latvia)

Directed by Jānis Ābele

Nr. 105555 (Latvia)

Directed by Andrejs Verhoustinskis

Mierjemā (Latvia)

Directed by Lauris Ābele, Mārcis Ābele

No Need to Be Scared by Me / No manis nav jābaidās (Latvia)

Directed by Zane Gargažina

Renaissance Man / Renesanses cilvēks (Latvia)

Directed by Emīls Alps

Best Animated Film:

Dziesma par brīnumskapi (Latvia)

Directed by Krista Burāne

Produced by VFS Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Angry Bag / Dusmukule (Latvia)

Directed by Dace Rīdūze

Produced by Animācijas brigāde

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)

Directed by Signe Baumane

Best Animated Film Director:

Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage

Krista Burāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi

Dace Rīdūze for Angry Bag

Best Animated Film Production Design:

Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage

Kristīne Jurjāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi

Ieva Kauliņa for Angry Bag

Best TV Series:

Archie and Nelly / Ārčijs un Nellija jeb Kā uzlabot dzīves kvalitāti un nodzīvot līdz 100 gadiem (Latvia, Estonia)

Directed by Madara Dišlere

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by Munchhausen, Tritone Studio

Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)

Directed by Armands Zvirbulis

All OK / Viss norm (Latvia)

Directed by Alberts Viegliņš

Produced by Centaur Films

Best Student Film:

My Neighbour Killed My Cat / Mans kaimiņš nosita manu kaķi

Directed by Reinis Ūbelis

On Line

Directed by Terēze Talita Rozenblate

Seller of Vacuum Cleaners / Putekļu sūcēju pārdevējs

Directed by Līva Polkmane

Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna

Directed by Rūta Znotiņa

Synthesis / Sintēze

Directed by Ķīna Tabaka