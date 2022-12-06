06-12-2022

January Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Prizes Lielais Kristaps

    January Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Prizes Lielais Kristaps credit: Gints Ivuškāns

    RIGA: Viesturs Kairišs' January got 12 nominations at the Latvian National film awards Lielais Kristaps, whose ceremony will be held 26 February 2022.

    A total of 83 films were considered for the prizes, including shorts and student films. There were 14 feature films and 17 long documentaries among the submitted works.

    The nominees were chosen by a selection committee composed of members from various professional organisations: Zane Balčus (FIPRESCI Latvia), Verners Biters (Latvian Sound Directors' guild), Kaspars Braķis (Latvian Guild of Cinematographers), Madara Dišlere (Film Directors Guild of Latvia), Dzintars Dreibergs (The Latvian Film Producers Association), Kristīne Matīsa (National Film Centre of Latvia), Kaspars Odiņš (Latvian Scriptwriters' Guild), Renārs Vimba (Latvian Filmmakers' Union), Anna Zača (Latvian Animation Association) and Aivars Žukovskis (Guild of Latvian Set Designers).

    The Latvian National Film Awards “Lielais Kristaps” were established in 1977. In recent years the ceremony was taking place in late autumn – November, but in 2022 it was moved to late February 2023.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Film:
    January / Janvāris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
    Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais TelefonsLatvian TelevisionLatvian FoundationCulture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council

    Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
    Directed by Linda Olte
    Produced by Trickster Pictures
    Coproduced by Fenixfilm, Albolina Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages

    Troubled Minds / Nemierīgie prāti (Latvia)
    Directed by Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābel
    Produced by Tritone Studio
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Samuel's Travels / Sema ceļojumi (Latvia, Belgium)
    Directed by Aik Karapetian
    Produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia)
    Coproduced by Polar Bear
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Belgian Tax Shelter

    Upurga (Latvia)
    Directed by Uģis Olte
    Produced by VFS Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Director:
    Viesturs Kairišs for January
    Linda Olte for Sisters
    Aik Karapetian for Samuel's Travels
    Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele for Troubled Minds
    Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)
    Produced by Red Dot Media
    Coproduced by INSCRIPT, ChBK Films

    Best Leading Actress:

    Emma Skirmante for Sisters

    Diāna Krista Stafecka for Criminal Case for a Beginner

    Marija Luīze Meļķe for Neon Spring / Neona Pavasaris (Latvia)
    Directed by Matīss Kaža
    Produced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City CouncilGo3

    Baiba Broka for Keep Smiling, Mom! / Mamma vēl smaida (Latvia)
    Directed by Elza Gauja
    Produced by Riverbed
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Iveta Pole for Taste of Water / Ūdens garša (Latvia)
    Directed by Matīss Kaža
    Produced by Deep Sea Studios

    Best Leading Actor:
    Kārlis Arnolds Avots for January
    Kevin Janssens for Samuel's Travels
    Mārcis Lācis for Troubled Minds
    Ritvars Toms Logins for Criminal Case for a Beginner
    Ivars Krasts for Revolution / Revolūcija (Latvia)
    Directed by Mārcis Lācis
    Produced by Tritone Studio
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Baiba Broka for January
    Alise Dzene for January
    Māra Ķimele for Upurga
    Iveta Pole for Sisters
    Laura Siliņa for Samuel's Travels

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Toms Auniņš for Troubled Minds
    Normunds Griestiņš for Samuel's Travels
    Ģirts Krūmiņš for Criminal Case for a Beginner
    Gerds Lapoška for Neon Spring
    Kaspars Znotiņš for O2 / Suflieris (Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Margus Paju
    Produced by Nafta Films
    Coproduced by Taska Films, Solar Films, INSCRIPT, Film Angels Studio
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Script:
    Viesturs Kairišs, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman for January
    Linda Olte for Sisters
    Aik Karapetian, Aleksandrs Rodionovs for Samuel's Travels
    Juris Kursietis, Matīss Gricmanis, Līga Celma-Kursiete, Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner
    Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Signe Baumane
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Best Cinematography (for a Feature Film):
    Jurģis Kmins for Samuel's Travels
    Valdis Celmiņš for Upurga
    Vojcehs Starons for January
    Mārcis Ābele for Troubled Minds
    Aleksandrs Grebņevs for Taste of Water

    Best Cinematography (for a Documentary):

    Gints Bērziņš for Homes / Mājas (Latvia)
    Directed by Laila Pakalnina
    Produced by Hargla Company
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Valdis Celmiņš for The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)
    Directed by Ivars Seleckis
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Latvian Television

    Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)
    Directed by Ivars Zviedris
    Produced by Dokumentālists
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Aigars Sērmukšs for Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)
    Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča
    Produced by VFS Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Jānis Šēnbergs for Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)
    Directed by Kristīne Briede
    Produced by Baltic Balkan Productions
    Coproduced by Ruckas Mākslas fonds
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Editing:
    Gatis Belogrudovs for Upurga
    Linda Olte, Andris Grants for Sisters
    Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid
    Paula Popmane for Samuel's Travels
    Armands Začs for January

    Best Sound:
    Artis Dukaļskis for Upurga
    Jonas Maksvīts for January
    Lukašs Ujčiks, Ivars Kalniņš, Jānis Zaneribs for Troubled Minds
    Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Neon Spring
    Ernests Ansons for 81 metres / 81 metrs
    Directed by Janis Abelee

    Best Original Music:
    Platons Buravickis for Troubled Minds
    Sniedze Prauliņa for Before the Light
    Kristians Sensini for for My Love Affair with Marriage
    Reinis Sējāns for Upurga
    Toms Auniņš for Revolution (Latvia)
    Directed by Mārcis Lācis
    Produced by Tritone Studio

    Best Production Design:
    Laura Dišlere for Sisters
    Ieva Jurjāne for January
    Jānis Kalniņš for Upurga
    Jurģis Krāsons for Samuel's Travels
    Zanda Zeidaka for Troubled Minds

    Best Costumes:
    Rūta Lečaite for January
    Liene Dobrāja for Samuel's Travels
    Ilze Grickus for Troubled Minds
    Laura Jančauska, Krišjānis Elviks for Neon Spring
    Jūlija Volkinšteine for Criminal Case for a Beginner

    Best Makeup:
    Ilze Trumpe for January
    Maija Gundare for Samuel's Travels
    Ieva Sebre for Troubled Minds
    Aija Beata Rjabovska for Neon Spring
    Zane Žilinska for Revolution

    Best Debut Feature:

    Revolution (Latvia)
    Directed by Mārcis Lācis
    Produced by Tritone Studio
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation

    Shoal / Sēklis (Latvia)
    Directed by Toms Harjo
    Produced by VV Foundation
    Coproduced by Tet
    Supported by VV Foundation, Tet

    Meanwhile in Lucavsala / Tikmēr Lucavsalā (Latvia)
    Directed by Elza Gauja
    Produced by Riverbed
    Coproduced by the Latvian Television
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Short Fiction Film:

    In August / Augustā (Latvia)
    Directed by Kristina Martinuka

    The First Steps / Pirmie soļi (Latvia)
    Directed by Pauls Ķesteris

    Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna (Latvia)
    Directed by Rūta Znotiņa

    Best Long Documentary:

    Bach against Covid  / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)
    Directed by Ivars Zviedris

    Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)
    Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča

    Mana māte valsts (Latvia, Iceland)
    Directed by Ieva Ozoliņa
    Produced by Fa Filma
    Coproduced by Republik

    Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)
    Directed by Kristīne Briede

    The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)
    Directed by Ivars Seleckis

    Best Short Documentary:

    81 metres / 81 metrs (Latvia)
    Directed by Jānis Ābele

    Nr. 105555 (Latvia)
    Directed by Andrejs Verhoustinskis

    Mierjemā (Latvia)
    Directed by Lauris Ābele, Mārcis Ābele

    No Need to Be Scared by Me / No manis nav jābaidās (Latvia)
    Directed by Zane Gargažina

    Renaissance Man / Renesanses cilvēks (Latvia)
    Directed by Emīls Alps

    Best Animated Film:

    Dziesma par brīnumskapi (Latvia)
    Directed by Krista Burāne
    Produced by VFS Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Angry Bag / Dusmukule (Latvia)
    Directed by Dace Rīdūze
    Produced by Animācijas brigāde
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Signe Baumane

    Best Animated Film Director:
    Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage
    Krista Burāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi
    Dace Rīdūze for Angry Bag

    Best Animated Film Production Design:
    Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage
    Kristīne Jurjāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi
    Ieva Kauliņa for Angry Bag

    Best TV Series:

    Archie and Nelly / Ārčijs un Nellija jeb Kā uzlabot dzīves kvalitāti un nodzīvot līdz 100 gadiem (Latvia, Estonia)
    Directed by Madara Dišlere
    Produced by White Picture
    Coproduced by Munchhausen, Tritone Studio

    Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)
    Directed by Armands Zvirbulis

    All OK / Viss norm (Latvia)
    Directed by Alberts Viegliņš
    Produced by Centaur Films

    Best Student Film:

    My Neighbour Killed My Cat / Mans kaimiņš nosita manu kaķi
    Directed by Reinis Ūbelis

    On Line
    Directed by Terēze Talita Rozenblate

    Seller of Vacuum Cleaners / Putekļu sūcēju pārdevējs
    Directed by Līva Polkmane

    Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna
    Directed by Rūta Znotiņa

    Synthesis / Sintēze
    Directed by Ķīna Tabaka

