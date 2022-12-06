January Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Prizes Lielais Kristaps

A total of 83 films were considered for the prizes, including shorts and student films. There were 14 feature films and 17 long documentaries among the submitted works.
The nominees were chosen by a selection committee composed of members from various professional organisations: Zane Balčus (FIPRESCI Latvia), Verners Biters (Latvian Sound Directors' guild), Kaspars Braķis (Latvian Guild of Cinematographers), Madara Dišlere (Film Directors Guild of Latvia), Dzintars Dreibergs (The Latvian Film Producers Association), Kristīne Matīsa (National Film Centre of Latvia), Kaspars Odiņš (Latvian Scriptwriters' Guild), Renārs Vimba (Latvian Filmmakers' Union), Anna Zača (Latvian Animation Association) and Aivars Žukovskis (Guild of Latvian Set Designers).
The Latvian National Film Awards “Lielais Kristaps” were established in 1977. In recent years the ceremony was taking place in late autumn – November, but in 2022 it was moved to late February 2023.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
January / Janvāris (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland)
Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Staron Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, Latvian Television, Latvian Foundation, Culture and Sports Department of the Riga City Council
Sisters / Māsas (Latvia, Italy)
Directed by Linda Olte
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Coproduced by Fenixfilm, Albolina Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, IDM South Tyrol, Eurimages
Troubled Minds / Nemierīgie prāti (Latvia)
Directed by Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābel
Produced by Tritone Studio
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Samuel's Travels / Sema ceļojumi (Latvia, Belgium)
Directed by Aik Karapetian
Produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia)
Coproduced by Polar Bear
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Belgian Tax Shelter
Upurga (Latvia)
Directed by Uģis Olte
Produced by VFS Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Director:
Viesturs Kairišs for January
Linda Olte for Sisters
Aik Karapetian for Samuel's Travels
Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele for Troubled Minds
Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)
Produced by Red Dot Media
Coproduced by INSCRIPT, ChBK Films
Best Leading Actress:
Emma Skirmante for Sisters
Diāna Krista Stafecka for Criminal Case for a Beginner
Marija Luīze Meļķe for Neon Spring / Neona Pavasaris (Latvia)
Directed by Matīss Kaža
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga City Council, Go3
Baiba Broka for Keep Smiling, Mom! / Mamma vēl smaida (Latvia)
Directed by Elza Gauja
Produced by Riverbed
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Iveta Pole for Taste of Water / Ūdens garša (Latvia)
Directed by Matīss Kaža
Produced by Deep Sea Studios
Best Leading Actor:
Kārlis Arnolds Avots for January
Kevin Janssens for Samuel's Travels
Mārcis Lācis for Troubled Minds
Ritvars Toms Logins for Criminal Case for a Beginner
Ivars Krasts for Revolution / Revolūcija (Latvia)
Directed by Mārcis Lācis
Produced by Tritone Studio
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation
Best Supporting Actress:
Baiba Broka for January
Alise Dzene for January
Māra Ķimele for Upurga
Iveta Pole for Sisters
Laura Siliņa for Samuel's Travels
Best Supporting Actor:
Toms Auniņš for Troubled Minds
Normunds Griestiņš for Samuel's Travels
Ģirts Krūmiņš for Criminal Case for a Beginner
Gerds Lapoška for Neon Spring
Kaspars Znotiņš for O2 / Suflieris (Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Margus Paju
Produced by Nafta Films
Coproduced by Taska Films, Solar Films, INSCRIPT, Film Angels Studio
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Script:
Viesturs Kairišs, Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman for January
Linda Olte for Sisters
Aik Karapetian, Aleksandrs Rodionovs for Samuel's Travels
Juris Kursietis, Matīss Gricmanis, Līga Celma-Kursiete, Armands Zvirbulis for Criminal Case for a Beginner
Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)
Directed by Signe Baumane
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Coproduced by The Marriage Project LLC, Antevita Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Film Fund Luxembourg, New York State Council on the Arts, New York’s Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development, the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, BBPostHouse Riga, John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, H. O. Peet Foundation, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Ravenal Foundation Grant of New York Women in Film & Television, Creative Europe MEDIA
Best Cinematography (for a Feature Film):
Jurģis Kmins for Samuel's Travels
Valdis Celmiņš for Upurga
Vojcehs Starons for January
Mārcis Ābele for Troubled Minds
Aleksandrs Grebņevs for Taste of Water
Best Cinematography (for a Documentary):
Gints Bērziņš for Homes / Mājas (Latvia)
Directed by Laila Pakalnina
Produced by Hargla Company
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Valdis Celmiņš for The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Seleckis
Produced by Mistrus Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Latvian Television
Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Produced by Dokumentālists
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Aigars Sērmukšs for Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)
Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča
Produced by VFS Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Jānis Šēnbergs for Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)
Directed by Kristīne Briede
Produced by Baltic Balkan Productions
Coproduced by Ruckas Mākslas fonds
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Editing:
Gatis Belogrudovs for Upurga
Linda Olte, Andris Grants for Sisters
Haralds Ozols for Bach against Covid
Paula Popmane for Samuel's Travels
Armands Začs for January
Best Sound:
Artis Dukaļskis for Upurga
Jonas Maksvīts for January
Lukašs Ujčiks, Ivars Kalniņš, Jānis Zaneribs for Troubled Minds
Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Neon Spring
Ernests Ansons for 81 metres / 81 metrs
Directed by Janis Abelee
Best Original Music:
Platons Buravickis for Troubled Minds
Sniedze Prauliņa for Before the Light
Kristians Sensini for for My Love Affair with Marriage
Reinis Sējāns for Upurga
Toms Auniņš for Revolution (Latvia)
Directed by Mārcis Lācis
Produced by Tritone Studio
Best Production Design:
Laura Dišlere for Sisters
Ieva Jurjāne for January
Jānis Kalniņš for Upurga
Jurģis Krāsons for Samuel's Travels
Zanda Zeidaka for Troubled Minds
Best Costumes:
Rūta Lečaite for January
Liene Dobrāja for Samuel's Travels
Ilze Grickus for Troubled Minds
Laura Jančauska, Krišjānis Elviks for Neon Spring
Jūlija Volkinšteine for Criminal Case for a Beginner
Best Makeup:
Ilze Trumpe for January
Maija Gundare for Samuel's Travels
Ieva Sebre for Troubled Minds
Aija Beata Rjabovska for Neon Spring
Zane Žilinska for Revolution
Best Debut Feature:
Revolution (Latvia)
Directed by Mārcis Lācis
Produced by Tritone Studio
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, State Culture Capital Foundation
Shoal / Sēklis (Latvia)
Directed by Toms Harjo
Produced by VV Foundation
Coproduced by Tet
Supported by VV Foundation, Tet
Meanwhile in Lucavsala / Tikmēr Lucavsalā (Latvia)
Directed by Elza Gauja
Produced by Riverbed
Coproduced by the Latvian Television
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Short Fiction Film:
In August / Augustā (Latvia)
Directed by Kristina Martinuka
The First Steps / Pirmie soļi (Latvia)
Directed by Pauls Ķesteris
Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna (Latvia)
Directed by Rūta Znotiņa
Best Long Documentary:
Bach against Covid / Bahs pret Covid (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Hecuba's Question / Hekabes jautājums (Latvia)
Directed by Pēteris Krilovs, Iveta Budreviča
Mana māte valsts (Latvia, Iceland)
Directed by Ieva Ozoliņa
Produced by Fa Filma
Coproduced by Republik
Before the Light / Svārstības (Latvia)
Directed by Kristīne Briede
The Land / Zemnieki (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Seleckis
Best Short Documentary:
81 metres / 81 metrs (Latvia)
Directed by Jānis Ābele
Nr. 105555 (Latvia)
Directed by Andrejs Verhoustinskis
Mierjemā (Latvia)
Directed by Lauris Ābele, Mārcis Ābele
No Need to Be Scared by Me / No manis nav jābaidās (Latvia)
Directed by Zane Gargažina
Renaissance Man / Renesanses cilvēks (Latvia)
Directed by Emīls Alps
Best Animated Film:
Dziesma par brīnumskapi (Latvia)
Directed by Krista Burāne
Produced by VFS Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Angry Bag / Dusmukule (Latvia)
Directed by Dace Rīdūze
Produced by Animācijas brigāde
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
My Love Affair with Marriage / Mans laulību projects (Latvia, USA, Luxembourg)
Directed by Signe Baumane
Best Animated Film Director:
Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage
Krista Burāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi
Dace Rīdūze for Angry Bag
Best Animated Film Production Design:
Signe Baumane for My Love Affair with Marriage
Kristīne Jurjāne for Dziesma par brīnumskapi
Ieva Kauliņa for Angry Bag
Best TV Series:
Archie and Nelly / Ārčijs un Nellija jeb Kā uzlabot dzīves kvalitāti un nodzīvot līdz 100 gadiem (Latvia, Estonia)
Directed by Madara Dišlere
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by Munchhausen, Tritone Studio
Criminal Case for a Beginner / Krimināllieta iesācējam (Latvia, Lithuania, Russia)
Directed by Armands Zvirbulis
All OK / Viss norm (Latvia)
Directed by Alberts Viegliņš
Produced by Centaur Films
Best Student Film:
My Neighbour Killed My Cat / Mans kaimiņš nosita manu kaķi
Directed by Reinis Ūbelis
On Line
Directed by Terēze Talita Rozenblate
Seller of Vacuum Cleaners / Putekļu sūcēju pārdevējs
Directed by Līva Polkmane
Start Anew / Sāc visu no jauna
Directed by Rūta Znotiņa
Synthesis / Sintēze
Directed by Ķīna Tabaka