Latvian/Lithuanian Coproduction My Freedom by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

RIGA: The main character in Ilze Kunga-Melgaile’s debut feature My Freedom / Mana Brīvība is based on the journalist and politician Ita Kozakeviča, a bright figure in the pro-independence movement in the final Soviet years, who passed away suddenly at the age of 35 in 1990. The film had its international premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , 3 – 19 November 2023.

My Freedom tells the story of Alicija (33), a Polish-born liberal free-thinker, living in Latvia, who joins the Awakening movement in the late 80s and 90s. Awakening (Atmoda) was a movement advocating for the restoration of Latvia's independence from the Soviet Union. Alicija's social activism soon intertwines with her personal life, as she learns of her husband's potential involvement with the KGB.

The film was produced by Aija Berzina through Latvia’s TASSE Film and coproduced by Marija Razgute through Lithuania's M-Films. The National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA supported the project.

My Freedom has been selected as Latvia‘s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The national premiere of the film took place in Riga on 28 September 2023. Recently, the film had an industry screening at the RIGA IFF 2023 (12 – 22 October 2023), where it looked for sales agent, distributors and festivals.

Contact Aija Berzina: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.