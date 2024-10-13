Latvia Introduces 30% Support for Foreign Film Projects

RIGA: Under a new mechanism, which is waiting for the Parliament’s approval, Latvia will introduce a 30% eligible funding support for the film industry and foreign film projects in 2025, for which it will allocate 7.5 m EUR.

The funding is expected to increase to 7.9 m EUR in 2026, and 8.3 m EUR in 2027.

The mechanism was elaborated by representatives of the government, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and film industry organisations.

The eligibility rules and criteria will be detailed by the LIAA, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economics.

"The regulation of the budget law proposed by the Ministry of Finance ensures sustainable, predictable and clear conditions for the production of foreign films in Latvia. We invite film professionals to continue the started cooperation, as opportunities for attracting and implementing important international projects to Latvia will be provided in the near future," said Karina Ploka, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Finance in a public announcement.