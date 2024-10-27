Winners of 2024 Riga International Film Festival

RIGA: Songs of the Slow Burning Earth by Olha Zhurba received the main award in the Feature Film Competition at the 11th Riga International Film Festival (17 – 27 October 2024). A Special Mention in the same section went to the Lithuanian/Latvian coproduction Drowning Dry by Laurynas Bareisa.

The Ukrainian/Polish feature film project Curtain directed by Valeria Sochyvets won the 3rd edition of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, the coproduction market of the festival, held within the RIGA IFF Forum 24 – 26 October 2024.

The awards ceremony was held at the festival’s main venue, cinema Splendid Palace.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Festival Prizes:

RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition:

Best Film:

Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Special Mention:

Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster

Short Film National Competition:

Best Film:

North Pole / Ziemelpols (Latvia)

Directed by Roberts Vanags

Short Film International Competition:

Best Film:

Where Russia Ends (Ukraine)

Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

Jury’s Special Mention:

Pubert Jimbob (Belgium)

Directed by Quirijn Dees

Nominee for Best European Short 2025:

Left-handed Pen (Lithuania)

Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

Baltic Music Video Competition:

Best Music Video:

Protection (Latvia)

Artist: German postpunk group SMILE

Director: Anna Ansone

Jury’s Special Mention:

In My Nostrils (Latvia)

Artist: Zvīņas

Director: Antons Georgs Grauds

Audience Award:

Visai Baika (Lithuania)

Artist: Kedrostubùras

Director: Elzė Vozbinaitė

Winners of RIGA IFF FORUM:

Winner of SHORT RIGA Test Screenings and Recipient of the BBPosthouse Prize:

Where Does the Sun Sleep at Night? (Latvia) short film

Directed by Ildze Felsberga

Jury’s Special Mention:

Slush (Latvia) short film

Directed by Jēkabs Okonovs and Aivars Šaicāns

Winner of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE:

Curtain (Ukraine, Poland) feature film

Directed by Valeria Sochyvets

Market Exchange Finalist to Be Presented at NEM Zagreb:

Cold (Lithuania, Germany) fiction TV series

Directed by by Domas Petronis and Tiago Guedes

Produced by MAGIC

