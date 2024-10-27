27-10-2024

Winners of 2024 Riga International Film Festival

By
    Winners of 2024 Riga International Film Festival credit: Riga IFF

    RIGA: Songs of the Slow Burning Earth by Olha Zhurba received the main award in the Feature Film Competition at the 11th Riga International Film Festival (17 – 27 October 2024). A Special Mention in the same section went to the Lithuanian/Latvian coproduction Drowning Dry by Laurynas Bareisa.

    The Ukrainian/Polish feature film project Curtain directed by Valeria Sochyvets won the 3rd edition of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, the coproduction market of the festival, held within the RIGA IFF Forum 24 – 26 October 2024.

    The awards ceremony was held at the festival’s main venue, cinema Splendid Palace.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Festival Prizes:

    RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Special Mention:
    Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of LatviaEurimagesLRT, the Latvian broadcaster

    Short Film National Competition:

    Best Film:
    North Pole / Ziemelpols (Latvia)
    Directed by Roberts Vanags

    Short Film International Competition:

    Best Film:
    Where Russia Ends (Ukraine)
    Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

    Jury’s Special Mention:
    Pubert Jimbob (Belgium)
    Directed by Quirijn Dees

    Nominee for Best European Short 2025:
    Left-handed Pen (Lithuania)
    Directed by Adas Burkšaitis

    Baltic Music Video Competition:

    Best Music Video:
    Protection (Latvia)
    Artist: German postpunk group SMILE
    Director: Anna Ansone

    Jury’s Special Mention:
    In My Nostrils (Latvia)
    Artist: Zvīņas
    Director: Antons Georgs Grauds

    Audience Award:
    Visai Baika (Lithuania)
    Artist: Kedrostubùras
    Director: Elzė Vozbinaitė

    Winners of RIGA IFF FORUM:

    Winner of SHORT RIGA Test Screenings and Recipient of the BBPosthouse Prize:
    Where Does the Sun Sleep at Night? (Latvia) short film
    Directed by Ildze Felsberga

    Jury’s Special Mention:
    Slush (Latvia) short film
    Directed by Jēkabs Okonovs and Aivars Šaicāns

    Winner of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE:
    Curtain (Ukraine, Poland) feature film
    Directed by Valeria Sochyvets

    Market Exchange Finalist to Be Presented at NEM Zagreb:
    Cold (Lithuania, Germany) fiction TV series
    Directed by by Domas Petronis and Tiago Guedes
    Produced by MAGIC

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at RIGA IFF 2024: Māris Maskalāns' Doc The End Has Its World Premiere in International Competition