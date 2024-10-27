Winners of 2024 Riga International Film Festival

The Ukrainian/Polish feature film project Curtain directed by Valeria Sochyvets won the 3rd edition of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, the coproduction market of the festival, held within the RIGA IFF Forum 24 – 26 October 2024.
The awards ceremony was held at the festival’s main venue, cinema Splendid Palace.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Festival Prizes:
RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition:
Best Film:
Songs of the Slow Burning Earth / Pisni zemli, shcho povilno horyt’ (Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden, France)
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Special Mention:
Drowning Dry / Sesės (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, Eurimages, LRT, the Latvian broadcaster
Short Film National Competition:
Best Film:
North Pole / Ziemelpols (Latvia)
Directed by Roberts Vanags
Short Film International Competition:
Best Film:
Where Russia Ends (Ukraine)
Directed by Oleksiy Radynski
Jury’s Special Mention:
Pubert Jimbob (Belgium)
Directed by Quirijn Dees
Nominee for Best European Short 2025:
Left-handed Pen (Lithuania)
Directed by Adas Burkšaitis
Baltic Music Video Competition:
Best Music Video:
Protection (Latvia)
Artist: German postpunk group SMILE
Director: Anna Ansone
Jury’s Special Mention:
In My Nostrils (Latvia)
Artist: Zvīņas
Director: Antons Georgs Grauds
Audience Award:
Visai Baika (Lithuania)
Artist: Kedrostubùras
Director: Elzė Vozbinaitė
Winners of RIGA IFF FORUM:
Winner of SHORT RIGA Test Screenings and Recipient of the BBPosthouse Prize:
Where Does the Sun Sleep at Night? (Latvia) short film
Directed by Ildze Felsberga
Jury’s Special Mention:
Slush (Latvia) short film
Directed by Jēkabs Okonovs and Aivars Šaicāns
Winner of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE:
Curtain (Ukraine, Poland) feature film
Directed by Valeria Sochyvets
Market Exchange Finalist to Be Presented at NEM Zagreb:
Cold (Lithuania, Germany) fiction TV series
Directed by by Domas Petronis and Tiago Guedes
Produced by MAGIC
Click HERE for the press release.