FNE at RIGA IFF 2024: Laila Pakalniņa's New Documentary Termini Has Its World Premiere in International Competition

RIGA: Acclaimed Latvian director Laila Pakalniņa's new documentary Termini / Galapunkti will have its world premiere in the International Competition of the Riga International Film Festival (17 - 27 October 2024). The film is an observational poem of the rhythm created by vehicles and passengers at terminal points of the public transport in Riga.

The terminus resembles a circle, because it is where things turn around. Accordingly, this film was shot while moving in a circle, constantly moving, watching people as one slips away or comes nearer to them.

“Termini was a challenge in my filmography as none of my previous films have been shot with the camera moving the entire time. My documentaries tend to consist of only static shots,” said Laila Pakalniņa.

She made the film in close collaboration with her long-time partners: cinematographer Gints Bērziņš (awarded Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film at Latvia's National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps 2022 for Pakalniņa's Homes / Mājas) and sound director Anrijs Krenbergs.

Laila Pakalniņa produced the film with a budget of 80,000 EUR, including 5,000 EUR from the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia (for project development) and 75,000 EUR from the National Film Centre of Latvia (for production and postproduction).

Laila Pakalniņa won the FIPRESCI Prize in Cannes for her short film Ferry / Prāmis in 1996. The Shoe / Kurpe, produced by Hargla Company in coproduction with Germany’s Schlemmer Film GmbH, screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival. Her works have also been presented in official programmes at Venice, Berlinale, Locarno, Karlovy Vary, Rome, and Tallinn, among others.

Her recent work includes the feature film In the Mirror / Spogulī (2022, produced by Hargla Company in coproduction with Lithuania’s Just A Moment) and the documentaries Homes (2021) and The First Bridge / Pirmais tilts (2020).

She is currently in production with the feature films Cat on My Mind / Es domāju par kaķi and Whisper in the Cellar / Čuksti pagrabā, both produced by her through Hargla Company.

Production Information:

Producer:

Hargla Company (Latvia)

Laila Pakalniņa: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Laila Pakalniņa

DoP: Gints Bērziņš

Editor: Ieva Veiverytė

Sound director: Anrijs Krenbergs