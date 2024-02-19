Beta Film Picks Up Latvian Series Soviet Jeans

BERLIN: The eight-episode series Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi, Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis’ dramedy set in 1979 Soviet Latvia, has been acquired by Beta Film.

The series was presented at Berlinale Series Market Selects and will premiere at Series Mania in March 2024 before being released on Go3 in April 2024.

Soviet Jeans received three awards including Best TV Series, Best Scriptwriter and Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps on 4 February 2024. The series was nominated in 12 categories.

Soviet Jeans is based on true stories and follows Renārs, a rock & roll fan and a petty criminal, who is committed to a mental asylum for political reasons, where he starts illegal production of counterfeit US cult jeans together with his fellow inmates.

Teodora Markova penned the script together with Staņislavs Tokalovs and Waldemar Kalinowski, and the cast includes Kārlis Arnodls Avots, Aamu Milonoff, Igors Šelegovskis, Gints Grāvelis, Andris Keišs and Indra Briķe.

Aija Bērziņa produced the series through Tasse Film with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia, as well as Go3 and Depo DIY.