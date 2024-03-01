FESTIVALS: IDFF Artdocfest/Riga 2024 Kicks Off

RIGA: Approximately 30 documentaries will be screened in the competition programmes Baltic Focus and Artdocfest Open at the 4th International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest/Riga (1 - 8 March 2024).

Nine films are competing in the Baltic Focus programme and 20 titles have been selected for Artdocfest Open.

The festival also includes three thematic programmes: ArtDoc & ProArt, Ukraine above Everything, and Peace in War, as well as the Special Screenings and Night Time programmes.

The festival opens with the premiere of Podnieks on Podnieks. A Witness to History, by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja, a documentary about the prematurely deceased Latvian documentary film director Juris Podnieks.

The Riga International Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest/Riga was launched in Latvia in 2020 as a joint project of the Latvian direction of Artdocfest, Biedrība Artdoc Fest & Media, and the leaders of the documentary film industry in the Baltic States. The first Documentary Film Festival Artdocfest was held in Moscow in 2007, initiated by Vitaly Mansky, who moved to Latvia in 2014.

Baltic Focus Competition Programme:

Roberta (Lithuania)

Directed by Elena Kayrite

Vika! (Poland, Germany, Finland)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

A Plan for Paradise (Finland)

Directed by Kati Juurus

A Silent Story (Denmark)

Directed by Anders Skovbjerg Jepsen

Backstage Bardo (Estonia)

Directed by Maros Pulscak

Gravediggers (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Ink, Blood and Socks (Sweden)

Directed by Johan Ribe

Podnieks on Podnieks. A Witness to History (Latvia)

Directed by Antra Cilinska, Anna Viduleja

Once We Were Pitmen (Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Christian Johannes Koch, Jonas Matauschek