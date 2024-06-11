Baltic Sea Docs 2024 Announces Selected Projects

RIGA: A total of 26 projects from 17 countries, including Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia, have been selected for Baltic Sea Docs 2024. The leading documentary pitching event in the Baltic countries will be held in Riga 1 - 6 September 2024.

The selection includes 22 projects currently in development and production, as well as four projects in postproduction in the forum's Coming Soon session.

“We are very happy to feature projects from so many different countries in this year's selection. In addition to the new projects pitching in the main section, the Coming Soon session, for the second time, will showcase projects in the postproduction stage returning to the forum, thus also gathering more festival representatives among our industry guests,” comments Zane Balčus, manager of the Baltic Sea Docs.

Prior to the pitch, the new project teams will participate in a workshop led by international industry experts Tue Steen Müller and Mikael Opstrup (Denmark). Among the four members of the tutor team are Lithuanian and Macedonian film directors Giedrė Beinoriūtė and Kumjana Novakova.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia and supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

Click HERE to see the list of selected projects.