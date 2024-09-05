RIGA IFF Announces Short Film Competitions' Screenings

RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF ), running 17 – 27 October 2024, has announced the contestants of the international and national short film competitions.

The Short Film International Competition selection consists of 25 titles divided into four competition screenings: The Name of the Game, The Sensual World, Back to Where You’ve Never Been, Fight Your Future. The Short Film International Competition is curated by French film critic Léo Soesanto.

Meanwhile, the multi-faceted Short Film National Competition is composed of a wide spectrum of works, from animation to live action film and experiments of the analog medium.

The full festival programme will be announced on 17 September 2024.

Click HERE for the press release.