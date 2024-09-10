Winners of 2024 Baltic Sea Docs

RIGA: Projects from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia, Romania, Germany and Kazakhstan are among the winners of the 28th edition of the Baltic Sea Docs documentary pitching forum, which was held in Riga 1 – 8 September 2024.

The forum featured 26 documentary projects from the wider Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, providing an important platform for creative documentary filmmakers to present their work to key industry professionals.

“We are pleased to say that this year’s Baltic Sea Docs went smoothly, and we’ve received very positive feedback from participants and guests. It’s always rewarding to organise an event that not only maintains its high standards of quality but also serves as a valuable platform for connecting documentary professionals and showcasing their work,” says Zane Balčus, the forum manager.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and Cēsis municipality.

WINNERS:

Baltic Sea Docs Consultancy Award:

Acting Classes (Kazahstan)

Directed by Sasha Shegai

BBposthouse Postproduction Award:

Sacred Songs (Georgia)

Directed by Nona Giunashvili

East Doc Platform Award:

Making Friends with the Idea of a Father (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

IDFA and Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award for Baltic Filmmakers:

Emptiness (Latvia, Romania)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Movies That Matter Award:

Leave Easy Come Back Safe (Germany)

Directed by Sasha Kulak

Co-directed by Masha Maroz

Sheffield DocFest Award:

Double Self Portrait (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Aistė Stonytė

Click HERE for the press release.