RIGA IFF Coproduction Market RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2024 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Sixteen projects (eight feature films and eight series) from the Baltics and Eastern as well as Central Europe have been selected for the 3rd edition of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE. The coproduction market will be held 24 – 26 October within the Riga International Film Festival (Riga IFF, 17 – 27 October 2024).
This year, RIGA IFF SHOWCASE will emphasise Latvian projects, with the momentum of 2024 which has been a landmark year for Latvian cinema internationally.
