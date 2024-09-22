RIGA IFF Coproduction Market RIGA IFF SHOWCASE 2024 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Sixteen projects (eight feature films and eight series) from the Baltics and Eastern as well as Central Europe have been selected for the 3rd edition of RIGA IFF SHOWCASE . The coproduction market will be held 24 – 26 October within the Riga International Film Festival ( Riga IFF , 17 – 27 October 2024).

This year, RIGA IFF SHOWCASE will emphasise Latvian projects, with the momentum of 2024 which has been a landmark year for Latvian cinema internationally.

