RIGA: The 7-episode Latvian TV drama Mutiny has been acquired by the London-based Canoe Film ahead of its showcase at MIPCOM in Cannes (21 – 24 October 2024). Later, the series will travel to TV Beats Forum (18 – 20 November 2024) within Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event .

Mutiny was directed by Andrejs Ēķis and produced by himself together with Dita Cimermane, Aija Ansone and Vitaliy Dokalenko through Cinevilla Films in coproduction with Latvian TET, with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia and the REACT-EU Programme of the European Commission.

The series was released on TET in April 2024.