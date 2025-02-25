Flow Wins Independent Spirit Award 2025 for Best International Film

LOS ANGELES: Gints Zilbalodis’ Academy Award-nominee Flow received the award for Best International Film at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards held on 22 February 2025.

So far, the film has collected over 50 international awards, including the Golden Globe in the Animated Feature Film category. It also has two nominations for the Academy Awards 2025 in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature Film. The 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards will be held on 2 March 2025.

The Latvian/Belgian/French joint was produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter and French regional funds.

