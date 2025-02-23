Flow’s Success Continues to Ripple

RIGA: Gints Zilbalodis' Golden Globe-winner and Academy Award-nominee Flow has surpassed the 20 m USD mark at the global box office. The film was bought by Criterion Collection for a deluxe home video release later in 2025.

Flow is now the most attended film in Latvian cinemas since the country regained its independence, having been seen by over 300,000 people, a record for a total population of 1.85 m.

Charades sold the film to 45 countries. It was also released on Max on 14 February and on HBO linear on 15 February 2025. From 1 March 2025 it will be available on Latvian platforms Tet+ and LMT Viedtelevīzija.

Zilbalodis' second long animated film has two nominations for the Academy Awards 2025 in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature Film. The 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards will be held on 2 March 2025.

Flow / Straume is a coproduction between Latvia, Belgium and France. It was produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter and French regional funds.