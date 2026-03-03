Red Code Blue and Escape Net Lead Latvian National Film Awards “Lielais Kristaps” 2026

Director Dzintars Dreibergs and the team of Escape Net receiving Best Feature Award

RIGA: The 90s crime drama Red Code Blue and the Soviet-era sports drama Escape Net are the most awarded films at the Latvian National Film Awards “Lielais Kristaps” , held 1 March 2026 at the Riga Congress Centre. In total, awards were presented in 25 categories.

Red Code Blue and Escape Net emerged as the most awarded films of the ceremony, with five awards each: Red Code Blue winning Best Film, and Escape Net securing the Best Feature Film award. Three awards went to the rotoscoped animation Dog of God, which was previously nominated for the European Film Awards and submitted for the Academy Awards, as well as to the coming-of-age dramedy Flesh, Blood, Even a Heart.

This year, a total of 85 films were considered for nomination: six feature films, five TV series, 11 minority coproductions, 14 short fiction films, 11 long documentaries, eight short documentaries, three animated films (including one long animated film), and 27 student films.

The nominees were selected by two committees (one for fiction and animation, and one for documentary), composed of experienced film professionals, including film directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, film critics, and researchers.

The laureates were chosen by an international jury of film and audiovisual professionals: Ilka Matila (film producer, Finland), Marge Liiske (Head of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, Estonia), Juris Poškus (film director, Latvia), Maria Razgute (film producer, Lithuania), Zane Valeniece (Head of Acquisitions, the Latvian Television), and Guna Zariņa (actress, Latvia).

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to stuntman Uldis Veispals, who was among the first to develop the profession in Latvia and the Baltics.

Established in 1977, “Lielais Kristaps” is organised by the Latvian Cinematographers’ Union.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais Evaņģēlijs (Latvia)

Directed by Oskars Rupenheits

Produced by KEF Studio

Coproduced by Vino Films, Juris Podnieks Studio

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Latvian Mobile Telephone, the Latvian Television, DEPO, Vino Films

Best Feature Film:

Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Produced by Kultfilma

Supported by ERAF React EU, Creative Europe MEDIA, DEPO

Best Short Fiction Film:

Slush / Žļurga (Latvia)

Directed by Jēkabs Okonovs, Aivars Šaicāns

Best Long Documentary:

All Birds Sing Beautifully / Visi putni skaisti dzied (Latvia)

Directed by Kirsta Burāne

Produced by VFS Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best TV Series:

Collective (2nd season) / Kolektīvs (Latvia)

Directed by Juris Kursietis, Ance Strazda, Rūdolfs Gediņš, Artūrs Zeps, Jānis Ābele, Roberts Kuļenko

Produced by fon films, the Latvian Mobile Telephone

Coproduced by the Latvian Television

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Education, Culture, and Sports Department of Riga City Council

Best Minority Coproduction:

Solomamma (Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, and Finland)

Directed by Janicke Askevold

Produced by Bacon Pictures

Coproduced by Mistrus Media

Supported by the Norwegian FilmInstitute, the Oslo Film Commission, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Finnish Impact Film Fund

Best Debut Film:

Rider’s Voice / Jātnieka balss (Latvia)

Directed by Iveta Auniņa

Produced by Skuba Films

Supported by TV3 Group, Go3, Bite Latvia

Best Student Film:

My First Funeral / Manas pirmās bēres (Latvia)

Directed by Līva Klepere

Best Scriptwriters:

Ivo Briedis, Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele, Harijs Grundmanis for Dog of God (Latvia, USA)

Directed by Lauris Ābele, RaitisĀbele

Produced by Tritone Studio

Coproduced by Lumiere Lab

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, ERDF REACT-EU

Best Fiction Director:

Oskars Rupenheits for Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais Evaņģēlijs (Latvia)

Best Fiction Cinematographer:

Mārtiņš Jurevics for Lotus (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Signe Birkova

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages

Best Leading Actress:

Agnese Budovska in Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Best Leading Actor:

Raitis Stūrmanis in Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais Evaņģēlijs (Latvia)

Directed by Oskars Rupenheits

Best Supporting Actress:

Leonarda Ķestere-Kļaviņa in Flesh, Blood, Even a Heart / Nospiedumi (Latvia)

Directed by Alise Zariņa

Produced by Mima Films

Supported bythe National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Supporting Actor:

Gatis Maliks in Flesh, Blood, Even a Heart / Nospiedumi (Latvia)

Directed by Alise Zariņa

Best Production Design:

Toms Jansons for Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais Evaņģēlijs (Latvia)

Directed by Oskars Rupenheits

Best Costumes:

Sandra Sila for Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Best Makeup:

Elīna Gaugere for Red Code Blue / Tumšzilais Evaņģēlijs (Latvia)

Directed by Oskars Rupenheits

Best Documentary Film Directors:

Elizabete Gricmane, Ramune Rakauskaite for Art Born in Agony / Mākslas darbi rodas mokās (Latvia, Lithuania)

Produced by VFS Films

Coproduced by Studio Nominum

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, LATGA, LRT, the Latvian Television, the Latvian Mobile Telephone

Best Cinematography for a Documentary:

Māris Maskalāns for Scarecrows / Putnubiedēkļi (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by VFS Films

Coproduced by Moonmakers

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, LATGA, LRT, the Latvian Television

Best Animated Film Directors:

Raitis Ābele, Lauris Ābele for Dog of God (Latvia, USA)

Best Artist for an Animated Film:

Harijs Grundmanis for Dog of God (Latvia, USA)

Directed by Lauris Ābele, Raitis Ābele

Best Original Music:

Paulius Kilbauskas, Vygintas Kisevičius for Scarecrows (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Best Sound:

Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Best Editing Director:

Armands Začs for Flesh, Blood, Even a Heart / Nospiedumi (Latvia)

Directed by Alise Zariņa

"Lielais Kristaps" LSM.lv Audience Award:

Escape Net / Tīklā. TTT leģendas dzimšana (Latvia)

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Stuntman Uldis Jānis Veispals