Baltic Sea Docs Announces Projects Selected for 30th Anniversary Edition

RIGA: A total of 26 projects have been selected for Baltic Sea Docs 2026, which marks three decades of supporting documentary filmmakers from the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and beyond. The 30th edition of the forum will take place 6–11 September 2026.

“The theme of borders is strongly present in the submitted projects this year, both through engagement with current geopolitical developments and within historical contexts. This reflects the fragile and unstable state in which we are living today”, Forum manager and member of the project selection committee Zane Balčus said in a statement

In preparation for the pitches set for 10–11 September, the selected project teams will join a workshop led by documentary film consultant Tue Steen Müller and documentary developer Mikael Opstrup (Denmark). The tutor team will also include filmmakers Alexander Nanau (Romania/Germany) and Emma Davie (UK), as well as film editor Phil Jandaly (Sweden).

The forum will be attended by film sales agents, representatives of international TV broadcasters, festivals, and producers from across Europe and other parts of the world. Among them will be representatives of Japan’s NHK, Germany’s SWR, Ireland’s TG4, as well as film sales companies Rise and Shine (Germany), filmdelights (Austria), Mediawan (France), and others.

For the first time in Baltic Sea Docs, ARTE will present an award to support the development of one of the projects.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with support from the Creative Europe MEDIA, and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.