Pula Pro 2026 Emphasises Script Development

PULA: The programme of Pula Pro (12 – 16 July 2026), the industry segment of the Pula Film Festival is vaster than ever, and this year it includes the first edition of Authors’ Room, a showcase for plays to be adapted into screenplays.

“We are continuing with the development of quality and intensive workshop programmes again this year, with emphasis on screenplay development and quality cooperation of authors with the aim of creating a durable enabling framework for supporting authors in Croatia,” said Selma Mehadžić, head of Pula PRO.

Pula Pro has five main categories: developing and marketing of projects (workshops and pitching programmes aimed at supporting authors in different phases of development); Pula Film Forum (talks, meetings, and panels with participation from representatives of domestic and international audiovisual community); the award of the Croatian Independent Cinemas Network; First Time on Film (aiming at supporting the promotion of actors whose first time on film is seen in this year’s festival selection); and the Student Programme (developed in cooperation with students of the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb in Zagreb, and presenting short films produced by partnership with institutions from the region: Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Romania).

The Script Your Hit programme will run for the fourth year in a row, and is aimed at developing screenplays of domestic feature films that successfully combine commercial and authorial sensibilities, and is organised in cooperation with the Croatian Screenwriters and Playwrights Guild (SPID).

The pitching programme Work in Progress, aimed at Croatian and minority feature projects in the phase of postproduction, will see participation from four authors of selected projects: Tamara Kotevska with the project Man vs. Flock, Ivana Škrabalo with the project Five Days at Sea, Filip Mojzeš with the project First Week of August, and Saša Poštić with the project Rozalina.

Authors’ Room, the new, three-day workshop programme within Pula PRO dedicated to the process of writing screenplays for film and television projects, will be mentored by directors and screenwriters Goran Stanković and Vladimir Tagić.

In cooperation with the portal Drame.hr, finalists of the competition for the adaptation of a play into a feature film screenplay will be presented.

In cooperation with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Festival presents the Young Cinephiles programme, aimed at young cinephiles, who will actively participate in the Festival and watch current domestic and international films, take part in expert discussions and lectures, and have an opportunity to meet authors and professionals from the audiovisual industry.

The 73rd Pula Film Festival is taking place 9 – 16 July 2026.