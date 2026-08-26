RIGA IFF 2026 to Open with Baltic Premiere of Venice Main Competition Title Woman Unknown

RIGA: The 13th Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 15 – 25 October 2026) will open with the Latvian minority coproduction Woman Unknown by Danish director May el-Toukhy, which was shot in Riga. It will be shortly after its world premiere at the Venice IFF on 6 September 2026, as the first Latvian coproduction to be selected for the Main Competition.

The psychologically charged historical drama, which will have its Baltic premiere on RIGA IFF Opening Night, is an elegantly crafted story of secrets from the past that threaten a young housemaid’s future amid the turmoil of the post-war years, according to a press release from the festival.

Woman Unknown is produced by Nordisk Film in Denmark and Sweden in coproduction with Latvia’s Nafta Films, and it was backed by the National Film Centre of Latvia, among others. The production brought together a substantial team of Latvian film professionals, including coproducer Madara Kalniņa, second production designer Kārlis Utināns, costume designer Jūlija Volkinšteine, Latvian casting and extras director Marta Dzene, production sound mixer Mārtiņš Rozentāls, gaffer Aleksandrs Čerkašins, Latvian production manager Agate Prozoroviča, Latvian location manager Ingrīda Nagle, script supervisor Anna Bijubena, and photographer Andrejs Strokins.

“It is especially rewarding that, following its world premiere in Venice, the film will meet its Baltic audiences here in Riga, the city where 25 of its 28 shooting days took place, with a large Latvian film crew working on set each day,” said coproducer Madara Kalniņa.

The biggest celebration of cinema in Latvia, RIGA IFF will spread its over 100 screenings at the festival’s home, Splendid Palace, as well as Forum Cinemas, the National Library of Latvia, the Rothko Museum in Daugavpils, Kino Cēsis, Siguldas devons and other venues.

This year, the festival’s motto is “YOU ARE HERE”.

RIGA IFF is supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and the National Film Centre of Latvia.

Click HERE for the press release.