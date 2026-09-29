Filming Completed on Gana Čomagić’s Short Film Sote

Filming of the short fiction film Sote, directed and written by Gana Čomagić and produced by Evil Ideas, was successfully completed on Friday, 18 September.

Sote is a thriller-drama with elements of horror, inspired by true events.

“In a village where everyone looks out for their own interests, Sote (68) becomes an increasingly difficult presence to ignore. Injustice and marginalization gradually build up, pushing her to the breaking point. What begins as a struggle for personal interests becomes a question of boundaries – how far is each person willing to go to get what they want?”

The film’s protagonist is portrayed by Marta Pićurić, while Goran Bogdan takes the lead male role. The supporting cast includes Mirjana Spajić, Andrea Siništaj, Rade Vukčević, Aleksandar Gilić, Filip Radenović and Petar Dobrićanin. The film’s extras include Anđelka Nenezić, Milena Đukić, Mišo Vukčević, Mladen Ivanović, Stefan Popović, Dražen Stojović and Đorđe Stojanović.

“The role is very complex and demanding, and a major challenge for an actor, especially because the story is based on real events. I have to emphasize that Gana brought together an excellent team of dedicated and talented young people. As for working with Gana, she approached the film with such focus and dedication. The work was by no means easy, but when a director knows exactly what she wants, everything becomes easier. It was certainly something new and different for me. I am also very glad that Goran Bogdan is part of the team,” said Marta Pićurić.

The screenplay was written by Gana Čomagić and Rade Vukčević. The film is produced by Milena Đukić, with Jelena Božović serving as Production Manager and Ivan Čojbašić as Director of Photography. Andrea Samardžić is responsible for costume design, Angela Božović for production design, Mirsad Mahmutović for lighting, Bojan Palikuća for sound, and Milka Stojanović for makeup and hair. Ana Guzmić is the costume assistant, while Mia Nikčević and Vukota Pejović are assistant production designers, and Bojan Perović is the lighting assistant.

“Filming this film was a very valuable experience for me, above all because of the way we worked – as a small, dedicated team in which collaboration, trust and openness to creative suggestions were an important part of the process. It is particularly meaningful to me that this is a film driven by strong female authorship and one that is not afraid to step outside established production and creative frameworks,” said Milena Đukić.

The film’s crew also included Kaća Žarić (Assistant Director), Milica Pavlović (Script Supervisor), Dunja Stojović (Clapper), Pavle Vujović (Focus Puller), Aleksa Popović (Camera Operator), Mihailo Balandžić (Camera Assistant), Boris Vuković (Special Effects) and Vukas Vujošević (Logistics).

“One of the particular challenges for me was shooting the night scenes, especially the night scenes in the rain, which required additional attention to lighting, atmosphere and organization on set. I also greatly enjoyed the freedom Gana gave me in approaching the film’s visual style, as well as the opportunity to play with genre and find visual solutions that serve the story,” said Ivan Čojbašić.

Still photography and behind-the-scenes photography were handled by Anđela Burzan, Filip Kaličanin, Oliver Grey and Đorđe Stojanović. Technical support for the production was provided by Atomic Production Rental and CinePlanet.

The production of Sote was supported by the Film Center of Montenegro and the Secretariat for Culture of the Capital City of Podgorica. Crowne Plaza Podgorica is the project’s hospitality partner.

Special thanks go to the Cacević family, Boem Bioče Tavern, CKZ Ribnica and the Railway Infrastructure of Montenegro, as well as to everyone who opened the doors of their spaces to the production and provided production support during the preparation and filming.

The film is now entering post-production, with its premiere expected in 2027.